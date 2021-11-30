Galilea Montijo Would you confess business with Inés Gómez-Mont? | Instagram

Galilea Montijo reappeared from a video she shared on her Instagram account where, visibly distressed, she addressed the controversies that have made her the target of accusations, the “tapathy“clarified the alleged versions of his” participation in business with Ines Gomez Mont“.

The “presenter“Galilea Montijo, has been the target of various controversies in recent weeks, in addition to the alleged bad deals attributed to him along with the former host of”The 25+“The alleged relationship with Beltran Leyva is the last straw.

The Today’s driver, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, broke the silence in a recent video in which she addressed the details of her alleged participation in shady deals with her “comadre”. Did you participate with Inés Gómez-Mont?

Visibly affected, the Today’s driver, took up the subject again and finally declared:

I do not have, nor have I had any improper relationship, much less business with the Puga_Gómez family, assured the collaborator of variety shows and reality television.

Galilea Montijo Would you confess business with Inés Gómez-Mont ?. Photo: Instagram Capture

It should be remembered, since the strong scandal that arose for the “former host of Tv Azteca”, (Inés Gómez-Mont) and her husband, as well as the facts for which she is wanted by interpol, they have reached one of her closest friends. close, “Gali“, of whom they assure, would be his accomplice in crooked businesses.

For his part, “The Montijo“He would have defended himself until today by denying said participation and responding to the press about all the versions that circulate today about his life and that of his own family.

Martha Galilea Montijo has assured not “to have anything to do with it”, however, the scandals do not stop and now a new accusation is added against her which would end up breaking the “TV actress“in front of the camera.

The remembered presenter of programs like “Tv life“,” Little Giants “,” La Hora de la Papa “, among many others asked to stop the attacks against her and against her husband, the” businessman “, Fernando Reina Iglesias, who has also been linked to the case of Gómez -Mont.

A few weeks ago it emerged that the politician, who held a political position, resigned shortly before completing his cycle, although the husband of Galilea Montijo would allege the reasons for the health of the 48 year old famous, Montijo later stated, such resignation was “in order to pursue another charge.”

My husband stopped working in the Atizapán City Council because he decided to undertake new professional challenges. He is now a member of the Board of Directors of the Mexican Broadcasting Industry, he stated.

Likewise, the “mother of Mateo Reina Montijo” anticipated that her partner for more than ten years was “collaborating on a documentary about f3m! N! Cides in Latin America to warn about the gender violence that haunts us. daily, “he commented.

In the midst of the new scandals that surround Galilea Montijo, the alleged revelations of Anabel Hernández arise, in which the magazine model “H Hombres” is romantically linked to the late drug lord, Arturo Beltrán Leyva.

Although the native of Jalisco did not address the issue directly, they point out that it would be the reason that prompted her to share her recent statements as well as she warned, she will take legal action and would not respond to anything else about these issues.