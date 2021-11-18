Galilea Montijo would flee from Mexico, suspected of a new trip | Instagram

Galilea Montijo, has remained the target of controversies in recent weeks, a recent trip abroad has once again aroused suspicions around the “tapathy“.

The “presenter“Galilea Montijo, was the topic of conversation in a recent talk between his colleagues from Hoy, this after the colleague from Televisa take a sudden trip abroad.

Colleagues from Galilea Montijo, they have been surprised after the “Today’s driver“He suddenly decided to leave Mexico, this is all that is known so far.

It should be remembered that rumors have targeted the “businesswoman“of fashion after his close friendship with Inés Gómez-Mont, who is persecuted by the courts to render accounts in the face of alleged crimes.

Galilea Montijo would flee from Mexico, they suspect a new trip. Photo: Instagram Capture

So again, Galilea Montijo, would awaken several unknowns after the actress of “The Grand Prize“,” The Hidden Truth “,” Until the money separates us “, among others will make the decision to absent himself from the broadcast.

It was during the broadcast last Wednesday that “Gali“She was absent from the morning of Las Estrellas, however, her fellow members of the broadcast addressed the issue to prevent speculation about her whereabouts, clarifying that the remembered host of”The Stars Dance Today“I would have traveled to the United States.

Tania Rincón, Andrea Legarreta and Martha Figueroa, clarified the reasons why the image of covers such as the magazine “H Hombres” did not appear in the transmission on November 17.

The supposed reason for his trip refers to the fact that the “exgirl tv“, was considered as part of the conductors of the Latin Grammy 2021, which will be held this Thursday, November 18 and would be broadcast on Televisa.

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, who is also remembered for collaborating in productions such as “Vida Tv”, “Little gigants“,” Make me laugh and you will be a millionaire “,” La Hora de la papa “, among many others, will host the music awards.

The same that will take place from the MGM of the Grand Arena in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States.

In recent days, Montijo Torres revealed to his colleagues on set, the conditions he is now dealing with after his two past infections.

The “model“, who has become one of the most popular celebrities on the Instagram platform with 9.3 million subscribers confessed that hypertension and heart complications are the disorders for which he must remain under strict medical surveillance.