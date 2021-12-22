Galilea Montijo and what he would not share with Andrea Legarreta | Instagram

During an entertaining video that despite being short was quite educational, about Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo, where the latter revealed what was definitely she would not share with her friend.

As you well know for several years, both actresses are conductors of the Today program, where we see them practically on a daily basis entertaining us with their occurrences and listening to the news as well as the entertainment capsules they share in the program.

Although Galilea Montijo She has been involved in certain controversies, related to her friend Inés N and her husband Fernando Reina, the beautiful Jalisco woman has not allowed herself to be surpassed and we continue to see her as always as fresh during the program.

Something that seems to be prolonged is her stay in the morning, as much has been said about an illness that afflicts her, that she would possibly withdraw from the program to go live in the United States, her husband is currently in that country.

Three of the beautiful hosts of the Hoy program Andrea Legarreta, Galilea Montijo and Tania Rincón

Leaving aside the controversies and the possible stress that Montijo has been experiencing, you will surely be interested in what Galilea commented that caused some laughter among his followers.

During the final of the reality show “Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy”, if you ever saw it, you will know that Galilea Montijo was the host and moderator between the participants and the judges, precisely in this last episode we saw her wearing a beautiful golden dress.

However, in a video that was shared on the portal of the Stars, he mentioned that he had forgotten his sneakers, perhaps because of the rush to leave his house quickly, being the image of the program during the reality show, Andrea Legarreta arrived to save her.

What her friend and partner did was lend her her golden slippers, which the driver commented without regret, that her dear friend had done it, being a judge Legarreta must be sitting behind a large table where her feet cannot be seen, like this that everything was perfectly.

Fortunately, they both wear the same size, Andrea mentioned that thanks to that Galilea Montijo He would inherit all his shoes one day.

A statement that Montijo made on this subject while showing her sneakers was that between her and Andrea they shared everything, which was definitely not a husbands, which would provoke a smile to several.

With so many years working together, it would not be a surprise that both Galilea and Andrea on more than one occasion have shared clothing, accessories and, in this case, sneakers.