Galilea Montijo has distinguished itself as a faithful assiduous in fashion and this time she was no exception after reinventing the way of wearing the “Animal Print“In a look that made her look very fierce with an animal print blouse, jacket and boots, she captured the attention in one of her photos.

The “presenter“, Galilea Montijo, always keeps up with the trends and this occasion was no exception after wearing a look with a very avant-garde print taking the” animal print “to another level.

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres has not been left behind and has adapted the fashion of prints, be it zebras, cows or some feline look like this time in which a high-neck blouse was the star of one of her fashion choices .

Galilea Montijo dominates print and leather in fierce clothing. Photo: Instagram

The most beautiful, Beautiful (Hermosa), Bonita, … were some of the compliments they dedicated to Martha Galilea Montijo, who has collaborated for several years in Las Estrellas.

The messages and compliments rained down at the “businesswoman“who accumulated 43,191 likes in total among other reactions.

The social media celebrity, particularly on Instagram where he has 9.3 million followers, he always manages to captivate his loyal fans in each of his sessions.

Fernando Reina’s wife, and mother of Mateo Reina Montijo, achieved a stir with the iconic garment that combined yellow black and a few touches of white, and adapted a short black leather shorts combined with a long sleeveless jacket.

The host who has hosted “Los Chiquillos en Hoy” and currently “Las estrellas bailan en Hoy” in its second edition, added the extra touch with boots in light brown.

The “TV actress“, who participated in soap operas such as” Hasta que el money separe “or” El Premio Mayor “, among other productions, chose to wear his long loose brown hair and marked by waves with golden reflections in front.

The “ex Girl Tv“, now 48 years old, ventured into the industry as a” model “and later, after winning the contest, collaborated in” variety and reality shows “including” TVO “,” Vida Tv “,” I stand up “, to name a few.

Martha Galilea Montijo, is one of the members of Televisa with a great trajectory and although she has participated in various spaces, she has been conducting one of the facets where she has developed the most.

Thanks to his charisma and sympathy, many still remember his past appearances in shows like “Little gigants“,” Vida Tv “,” TVO “, in addition to participating as a guest in” Who is the mask? “, To name a few.

The “highest paid televisa” star opened her clothing store, “Latingal boutique” for which she has become the main ambassador.