Galilea Montijo prepares Christmas with a big pine tree and penguins | Instagram

Galilea Montijo reappeared and is more than ready to receive Christmas at home by showing off in photos the beautiful Christmas decoration in her home, the “Today’s driver“He looked at the foot of a beautiful Christmas tree adorned with large golden and silver spheres, penguins and even polar bears.

The presenter, Galilea Montijo shared with his 9.3 million subscribers the beautiful Christmas decoration that came to flood his home for this coming Christmas, the Televisa colleague thanked the author for so much creativity.

My @gabriellacuellar_decor @imchristmas, I loved my tree, thank you, it reads in the publication that he shared from his Instagram account.

The wife of Fernando Reina and mother of Mateo Reina Montijo, Galilea Montijo, is more than ready to receive the next dates, it should be said that “Gali“She is one of the first to share the great Christmas spirit and she did not want to wait any longer to fill her house with various ornaments and figures.

Galilea Montijo prepares Christmas Tree, polar bear and penguins?

With a beautiful pine tree filled with large gold ornaments and silver lights with a huge star at the top, the famous “colleague of variety programs and reality TV “, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, is at the bottom of the element, a must in all homes during the next few dates.

Without a doubt, the Mexican company IM Christmas (located in Mexico City) did a splendid job in the home of the jaliscience, which appears next to the talented decorator who also placed a large golden soldier as part of the same decoration.

It was spectacular, What a beautiful little tree, Happy Holidays, That blessings always abound in your family, Beautiful, you look very pretty, What beauty, How cute and beautiful, Beautiful saint, Wow, she is incredible, read in some of the comments.

The publication also accumulated a total of 30,402 likes, to which Consuelo Duval herself also reacted, who was a judge in “Los Chiquillos en Hoy”, a contest presented by Montijo Torres, who today directs “The Stars Dance Today“.

It should be said that Gabriela also contributed her touch to other spaces in the home of the “model” of magazines such as “H men“, remembered for her participation in” Vida Tv “,” Pequeños Gigantes “,” TVO “, and many more, who is very happy sitting at the foot of the tree.

In another of the postcards, the exactriz of “The Grand Prize“It was captured with the decorator in what looks like a garden from the outside with a huge nativity scene along with large spheres on the grass.

It would be this same company, which also provided its decoration services in the residence of Andrea Legarreta, Montijo Torres’ collaborator in the morning of Las Estrellas.

Erick Rubín’s wife appears at the foot of a huge tree that almost touches the roof of their house, Legarreta appears with his family, his two daughters: Mía and Nina and the “extimbiriche”.