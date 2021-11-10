Galilea Montijo, queen in white. Doesn’t Kristal Silva surpass her? | Instagram

Galilea Montijo, shared a snapshot in which she wears a short white dress that showed her beautiful legs, while for her part, Kristal Silva, also leaned betting on this clear tonality.

The “presenter“from Televisa, Galilea Montijo, chose a coquettish white dress with a series of prints in a very subtle blue that barely stood out on camera, it was” Gali’s “charms that did not go unnoticed by her followers.

An hour ago, the variety and reality show collaborator shared a snapshot in which she looks in a total look with White dress, which she complemented with a pair of white sneakers that stylized her toned legs.

The “tapathy“, who accompanied the image with a blue heart emoji, left his 9.3 million admirers on Instagram speechless when captured at the foot of some stairs to the outside, for her part Kristal Silva would wear a light gauze dress also in white , with a flirty opening to the front in one of the past broadcasts in the program in which he collaborates.

The postcard of Galilea Montijo It did not take long to reflect the affection and admiration on the part of the faithful users who follow in his footsteps, reactions that range from emojis, and several likes are appreciated in the publication.

How beautiful and beautiful, Wow beautiful, Beautiful, they read in the messages.

The snapshot of the TV actress in productions “Loving you is my sin”, “The Hidden Truth”, “El Premio Mayor”, among others, he opted for an outfit of “Latingal Boutique“, which suited him very well and enhanced the qualities of the host of” Las Estrellas bailan en Hoy “, adding a total of 10,658 likes.

For her part, the presenter of Come the joy He shared a postcard with a great message from his official account where he has reached 1.5 million followers to this day.

The “Cynthia Rodríguez’s colleague“He wore a design by Israel_garrido_ moda, who has also dressed other conductors of the broadcast by the Ajusco production company.

The Azteca collaborator, thanked the fashion house after he mentioned, participated in the talent reality show “I want to sing!“He also thanked @andresjaramillohair and @ karlaavila.mua, as well as @sergiotorressa, who took care of his image and photos respectively in this participation.

In total, Silva accumulated a little less than the famous 48-year-old, with 65,822 likes in the publication, it should be remembered that the “former beauty participant” and distinguished as “The Girl Tv“is one of the most loved on the platform.

In addition, she would not only be one of the favorites on Instagram but also on the San Ángel television station after speculating that she is one of the “best paid” of the production house.

The businesswoman receives a high salary without counting the mentions for various advertising campaigns, the profits generated by social networks and her foray as the cover for different publications are just some of the income of Martha Galilea Montijo, according to speculation.