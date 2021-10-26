Galilea Montijo falls claim that “new truth comes out” on video | Instagram

One of the news that has most impacted the celebrity and the fans of the host and actress Galilea Montijo is that she has been involved in the case of Ines “N”It was for this reason that a “New Truth” was revealed in a video where the driver will definitely fall.

The video also mentions another of the friends who coincided in the spectacular trips that Inés “N” sponsored, we are talking about Yadhira Carrillo, who for a few weeks has been hidden from social networks and the media.

There are those who claim that these celebrities were in collusion, and in the video of the arguendetv channel they explain why the host of the Today program and Andrea Legarreta’s friend wants to leave the country.

The video lasts 9:15 minutes, but it is from 3:40 when you can start listening to the main news, so far it has 22,597 views and 257 comments.

As you will remember in the case of Inés “N”, it is said that she did some illicit businesses for which today she is being accused of various cases as well as her husband, the relationship she has with Galilea Montijo and Yadhira Carrillo was not just a simple friendship.

The young driver mentions that in addition to being excellent friends, they also had some businesses together where they are the owners, this investigation was shared by MX.

The situation that they are going to air precisely in the next few days is that Yadhira Carrillo is very bad, you have to count as bad as Gali, you have to count as bad as Laura Bozzo “, commented the driver.

As you may recall, Montijo recently revealed that he had a severe illness that he would have to live with his entire life, and he had thought very seriously about moving to the United States for treatment.

MX has just launched a report, with deposit cards, with files, with all the documents that prove the businesses that they had, not their husbands … Those that these women had, Galilea Montijo, Yadhira Carrillo and Inés “N”, he added driver.

According to the words of the young youtuber, this is where all the evil comes from. Galilea Montijo, 8 hours ago this new video was shared and where some Internet users completely agree with his words.

This is because according to those mentioned in the comments, it is easy to look for just a little information to know the history and the rapid enrichment that these characters had.