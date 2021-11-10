Galilea Montijo: “A mujeron” that covers charms with style | Instagram

Galilea Montijo has distinguished himself by reiterating his faithful taste for fashion, the “tapathy“comes with a trend that has become a classic, a set of a” tweed “style fabric in which her legs stole the attention on camera, in addition to her voluminous hair

The “presenter“She is the ambassador of her own clothing line”Latingal boutique“And it was in a recent postcard in which Galilea Montijo shows a set with which he wasted elegance and style from head to toe!

With a blazer and skirt with a pattern called “houndstooth”, matching a black blouse and patterned stockings, Galilea Montijo, appears in a snapshot he shared on Instagram with his 9.3 million followers, and where he placed a label for his own clothing brand.

Galilea Montijo: “A mujeron” that covers charms with style. Photo: Instagram Capture

It should be remembered that “The Montijo“, celebrated the opening of the new physical store last June, surrounded by several friends, family and colleagues, together with her partner, Claudia Troyo, the new boutique opened its doors in the emblematic mall of” Mundo E “, located in Satellite City.

The “TV actress“and a collaborator of several variety and reality shows, Galilea Montijo always captures attention in one way or another with her various fashion choices, in addition to her eye-catching accessories, such as the set of silver necklaces that stand out under the coat of the model of the magazine “H men”.

On this occasion, a fabric that has become essential in the winter season was the ally of Hoy’s host, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, who has been collaborating on the broadcast for more than 14 years.

It should be said that the “youtuber“who in the past has opened the doors to the favorite corner of his house, in which he has a huge wardrobe like a great celebrity.

La Montijo, who rose to fame by crowning herself as the “Tv girl“She participated in programs such as” Vida Tv “,” Pequeños Gigantes “,” Make me laugh and you will be a millionaire “,” TVO “and so on. She shared some other photos in which she is also accompanied by her friend, the makeup artist, Alfonso Whaitsman.

The reason would be the launch of a line of cosmetics by one of the “highest paid stars of Televisa”, who appeared on the cover of publications such as “Maxim” and “Hello”, among others, the famous 48-year-old, now He also starts with a new brand of mascara for eyelashes.