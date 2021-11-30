Galilea Montijo forgets her crisis with a luxurious outfit in photo | Instagram

Galilea Montijo once again shows off her best looks and in a more recent photo she models a stylish set of gray jacket and black pants.

The “tapathy“Galilea Montijo, has not had the best days in the midst of the strong controversies that surround her, the collaborator of variety programs and reality television, appeared in a new snapshot with an outfit to receive the new season with style.

The businesswoman, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, starred in a new postcard with the classic combination of black and white with black dress pants and a white blouse, a touch of more style came from the hand of a long tailored jacket that imposed even more with the hostess outfit.

Galilea Montijo cures penalties with a stylish photo outfit. Photo: Instagram Capture

The snapshot was shared to 9.4 million subscribers of “Gali“, who reacted immediately between messages and 72, 511 likes from their fans and Consuelo Duval herself, who would also be the first to comment on the image of the”Mexican television actress“.

Esoooo !!, wrote @Consueloduval

I love you, said pepepe_oficial

I love you, followed by a heart emoji was the message that came from the singer @fey

I love you! My Gali, it reads in the message from @juanpidolande.

Similarly, many of his followers took the opportunity to show their support for the actress of “The Grand Prize“,” Until the money separates us “among others and they launched several messages of solidarity due to the recent crisis of controversies that it is going through.

Always with you @migalileamontijo, Hermosaaa.

And do not be afraid to tell us everything that bothers you if I or some fans make you feel bad, tell us and nobody will take it badly because we will understand you and change although I know we would never make you feel bad

Beautiful, greetings from Venezuela

Woman, from Panama I’ve seen you for years on TV … All the good vibes in the world. They are only tests !! … Do not let them break you … perhaps more than you have already been. Trust in God,

We are with you always, they expressed their support for the “former beauty participant.”

The remembered presenter of “Tv life“,” Little Giants “,” Make me laugh and you will be a millionaire “, among many other programs, who owns the fashion line”Latingal Boutique“He let himself be captured from the outside with stylish hair and eye-catching accessories.