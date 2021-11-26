Galilea Montijo had an alleged relationship with Arturo Beltrán Leyva | Reform

The popular television host Galilea Montijo would be in serious trouble, this after the journalist Anabel Hernández assured that the host of the Hoy Program had a relationship with the powerful Marcos Arturo Beltrán Leyva, nicknamed as “El Barbas”.

The journalist did not hesitate to talk about her most recent book “Emma and the other ladies of the narco” on the channel Los Periodistas, where she assured that she is in Italy to protect herself from the threats she has experienced for revealing this type of situation about celebrities , powerful and narco.

Anabel Hernández shook the entertainment world by assuring that such was the link between Martha Galilea Montijo and Arturo Beltrán Leyva who would even have “disguised himself” on various occasions to help and visit this powerful man in prison.

The journalist said the statement with complete confidence, indicating that she has evidence such as photographs, videos and others of what she is saying and that not only the host of the Hoy Program would be involved with organized crime, but also other celebrities such as Isabella Camil and her husband Sergio Mayer.

Anabel Hernández indicated that her book is not yet for sale; However, with these statements it is a fact that it will be a success, in addition to the fact that it will surely be hearing a lot from him and its author in the coming days.

Galilea Montijo had an alleged relationship with Arturo Beltrán Leyva. Photo: Reformation.

So far, neither Galilea Montijo not even the Hoy Program has spoken about the situation and these indications; remember that this would not be the first time that Gali is in controversy this year and apparently it may not be the last.

In recent months the rumor has been strong that Montijo could go to the United States, some indicated that he could be in “flight” due to the probable relationship with Inés Gómez Mont and her case; however, the television presenter and actress has denied it at all times.

What has been said is that Andrea Legarreta’s partner could leave Mexico for the next Telethon and work issues, but not for other situations, including her health.

Galilea Montijo drew attention after the Televisa star was absent for a week and then returned due to a health problem. La Gali assured that the consequences of Covid-19 continue to wreak havoc on her and that it has left her hypertensive, a situation that sometimes gets out of control.