Galilea Montijo with style, wears a brown shearling coat | Instagram

Galilea Montijo, wears a very flirtatious outfit with a “teddy coat“coffee and yellow glasses with which he starred in a recent photograph.

The presenter Galilea Montijo, has been one of those who immediately joined the fashion trends before the return of the “teddy coats”.

The “Today’s driver“, has distinguished herself by being one of the faithful regulars of fashion, Galilea Montijo, who owns “Latingal boutique“He was featured in a new photograph in which he shows, in his style, how one of the strong proposals for this fall adds to his wardrobe.

Galilea Montijo with style, wears a brown shearling coat. Photo: Instagram Capture

The host of “The Stars dance in Today“Galilea Montijo, boasted to his 9.3 million subscribers that the plush quality of the garment gave it great warmth and a touch of chic.

What a deliiiii my coat from @latingal_boutique

The figure “best paid in Televisa“Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, shared a snapshot 23 hours ago in which she wore a brown sheepskin coat and, curiously, it has not been the first time she has worn a similar one.

The 48 year old famous, is captured outside while putting on yellow glasses while pretending to walk on the outskirts of the set of the program in which she has collaborated for just over 14 years, the reactions from her “galisisters” were not lacking in the publication.

I want it, it looks super comfortable! Ellaaaa, I want it, I need it in my life, Super trendy aora in autumn / winter, I want one !!! It looks delii !!! Love it, does anyone know if they have service for buying online? You are very precious heart, Nice view, reads the comments.

Montijo Torres, wife of Fernando Reina Iglesias For more than ten years, it has been preparing to receive the winter season and there have been different occasions in which it has shown coats of this same style in colors such as orange or even with animal prints.

The recently invited to the Latin Grammy 2021, has given him one more view “Glam“When combined with midi skirts or mini dresses, jeans, leatherette pants.

Monochromatic looks have been another of the allies for the actress of soap operas such as “El Premio Mayor” or “Hasta que el oro nos sepapar”, who stylizes her silhouette and seeks to look flawless in the upcoming Christmas holidays.