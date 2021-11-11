Galilea Montijo, uncover a luxurious pair of tennis shoes for 40 thousand pesos | Instagram

Galilea Montijo, has been on target after meeting the luxurious pair of tennis that he owns in his eccentric wardrobe.

The presenter, Galilea Montijo, has stood out for being a faithful assiduous to fashion, which can be seen in the photographic sessions that she shares on Instagram, in addition to the controversies surrounding the waste of money from the “tapathy“.

Now they uncover the luxurious pair of tennis that “Today’s driver“He houses in his closet which is presumed to have a cost of almost 40 thousand pesos.

Galilea Montijo, uncover a luxurious pair of tennis shoes for 40 thousand pesos. Photo: Instagram Capture

The “collaborator of variety and reality shows”, who has appeared on the cover of “H Hombres” magazine, is not only one of the most popular on social networks such as Instagram and YouTube.

With 9.3 million followers, Martha Galilea Montijo, “TV actress“It has become one of the most popular on the photography platform, in most of them it has shown that it is one of the most stylish conductors and is that the famous 48-year-old has enviable garments, and other accessories such as footwear and luxury accessories.

One of the quirky pieces in the closet of one of the “highest paid in Televisa“They are a pair of tennis shoes valued at 40 thousand pesos, the footwear belongs to the Gucci brand, of which they assure, predominates in several of the designs of the” H men “magazine model.

The expensive pair has caused various reactions when the own “Gali“He boasted the footwear made from leather with a modern design and crossed crystals that can be removed or put on to suit the person, apparently they are among his favorites since he has them in black and white.

Another of the most envied luxurious pairs in the dressing room of “The Montijo“They are sneakers of the same style but with a gradient effect in pastel colors that featured on Instagram and generated comments like” I love those sneakers, for the love of God, I love them. ”

Likewise, the actress of productions in which “El Premio Mayor” appears, “Hasta que el oro nos separ”, among others, also has a couple of conversations, although in the case of Fernando Reina Iglesias’ wife she opted for a model with simulation tweed print and which look very elegant.

Of course, like every fashionista woman, and fashion entrepreneur, Galilea Montijo He could not do without acquiring a brand that is an icon: “Channel”, with which he has combined in various styles, from sporty to more relaxed looks.

Another of the brands that houses in the shoe collection of the beloved presenter of “Vida Tv”, “Little gigants“and” TVO “, refers to the Balenciaga line, the owner of” Latingal boutique “has worn them together with printed garments to recreate an urban look.

The “former beauty participant“, who has been invited to programs who has appeared in programs such as” Who is the mask? “has a shelf full of pure footwear, which she will show through videos where she invited her followers to the favorite corner of her home.

In the same way, he has been seen with tennis shoes and fashionable shoes such as flat-soled boots and the “combat boots” have been some of his favorites, of which he has also leaned towards the Gucci brand, in terms of tennis, Another of the famous brands, Louis Vuitton make up its collection, with some “Archlight” also owned by supermodel Kendall Jenner.