Galilea Montijo He doesn’t want Shanik Berman at his parties! | Instagram

Galilea Montijo would leave everyone speechless, he confessed it in full Today program and in the face of Shanik berman by revealing “Why don’t you invite her to your parties?” Your comment would give rise to many interpretations.

Although after a few years Galilea Montijo and Shanik Berman seem to have smoothed out rough spots in their relationship, the “tapathy“He revealed the reasons why he does not invite the communicator to his home and meetings, he said.

The “presenter“, ended up launching a very direct comment in the presence of Shanik Berman, during one of the morning broadcasts of Las Estrellas where both collaborate, fortunately, Galilea Montijo it did not make her cry as in the past.

And then you wonder why you are not at my parties, no gü3y, the other day you were grabbing my panties, said Martha Galilea Montijo Torres.

Without hesitation, the host of “The Stars Dance Today“, who has also collaborated in several reality television programs, let his colleague glimpse that because he is such a” meddling in everything “person, he does not invite her to his meetings.

The “TV actress“, who acted in productions such as” El Premio Mayor “,” Amarte es mi sin “,” El Precio de tu amor “, among other melodramas, hinted that Shanik Berman loves gossip and gets into the kitchen”, this, after a comment from the entertainment journalist herself.

It must be said that it was all part of the jokes between “Gali“and the Mexican host and writer, with Jewish and Czechoslovakian roots.

In the end, “The Montijo“He gave Berman a big hug as a sign that everything was fine and that they were just joking comments between them.

Everything was derived when at some point in the broadcast they will address the issue of the meeting between Aracely Arámbula with the press, which has been on the lips of all the media.

The subject was discussed in the program which caused division of opinions since Shanik Berman showed his position on the side of the journalistic union.

While his companions defended Aracely Arámbula, whom they supported for her role as a protective mother, defending one of her children from the press, it was Montijo Torres from 48 years, who supported her way of acting by remembering that she, as a mother, would also do the same for her son, Mateo Reina Montijo.

Shanik Berman disapproved of the attitude of the “television actress”, saying that the media only do their job and for this they even “have to go to the kitchen,” explaining the hard work they do in search of the news.

However, his colleagues in the production agreed that minors did not have to pay for the fame of their parents and that the media should have the same respect they demand, said the “businesswoman” of Latingal Boutique, amid the opinions.