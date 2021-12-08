Galilea Montijo, husband is already a federal deputy with immunity | Instagram

Does Galilea Montijo fall into controversy again? Her husband, Fernando Reina Iglesias, take a protest as a federal deputy and these will be some of your benefits.

The presenter Galilea Montijo, would have mentioned that her husband, Fernando Reina Iglesias, was in a documentary about f3m! Nicides.

Hoy’s driver’s husband, Galilea Montijo, Fernando Reina Iglesias took a protest today as a federal deputy replacing Lázaro Jiménez Aquino, of the PRI. This in turn leads to certain benefits.

Fernando Reina Iglesias obtained parliamentary immunity until December 30, the father of Mateo Reina Montijo will enjoy constitutional jurisdiction.

The new position of Reina Iglesias would be permanent since the businessman He will replace Aquino, multi-member deputy for Puebla, who would request to be absent from his post from December 2 to 30, a period in which Reina Iglesias will replace him.

Last week the vice president of the Chamber, deputy Karla Almazán Burgos, announced in the ordinary session of December 2 that Aquino, multi-member deputy for Puebla, requested to be absent from his post from December 2 to 30, a period in which Reina Iglesias will supply it.

