Galilea Montijo combines mustard and leather with great style | Instagram

Galilea Montijo hit the nail on the head by wearing an outfit that favored her silhouette in mustard colors and black leather pants.

The presenterGalilea Montijo appeared in a photo shared a few days ago on Instagram in which she puts aside her striking outfits and chooses a more sober outfit without neglecting her taste for trends.

The Today’s driverGalilea Montijo, opted for a shirt with a long-sleeved collar and buttons at the front in mustard color combined with black leather trousers that were tight at the waist and light on the legs.

Galilea Montijo combines mustard and black leather with style. Photo: Instagram Capture

The businesswoman In fashion, she left her long brown hair loose with semi-marked waves and put the whole look together with high-top black sneakers, thus lengthening her silhouette at the bottom.

In a background of stars, “Gali“who has collaborated on Hoy for more than 13 years, shared a snapshot that he accompanied with a heart emoji that Consuelo Duval and 32,864 other people liked.

Wow, do not forget that you united we love you, beautiful I love you net I am your fan, I hope one day you will answer me, Let´s goooo, read in the comments dedicated to “tapatia”

The “TV actress“, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres has distinguished herself not only for her faithful taste in fashion but she also enjoys playing with clothes, combining styles and risking looking different, which has distinguished her for better or for worse within the broadcast of The stars.

The “girl tv“who will appear on magazine covers as”H men“She has been a contributor to variety and reality shows, productions including” Vida Tv “,” Pequeños Gigantes “,” TVO “,” La hora de la Papa “, and even a guest on” Who is the mask? left everyone speechless with a simple look.

With almost more than 30 years of experience, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, has not only won the affection of the public that follows her in the morning broadcast but also of users on social networks, who filled the “youtuberOf various compliments and loving messages

If there is something that most pleases the 9.3 million subscribers of the official account of Montijo Torres, it is at the moment of showing off in the multiple sessions that he shares in the application.

The wife of Fernando Reina Iglesias, also remembered for appearing in melodramas like “El Premio Mayor”, “Loving you is my sin”, “The hidden truth”, among many others.