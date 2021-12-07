Galilea Montijo He is one of the best known and most loved television personalities in Mexico, so after years of work he has accumulated an important fortune by positioning itself as one of the most popular faces among the audience in that country.

Because of this, she is also one of the highest paid presenters on the show. ‘Today‘ -With Andrea Legarreta– and she is also a businesswoman in the fashion industry.

That said, it should be remembered that Galilea is currently going through a bad time in his personal life, first due to his health problems that have undermined his physical state in recent weeks and of course, the controversial case in which he has been involved by his apparent relationship with characters like Inés Gómez Mont and excess ostentation, in addition to a alleged relationship with one of the drug lords in Mexico.

For this reason, the media are wondering about the income or possible assets that the driver and former model may have.

How much is the fortune of Galilee?

According to information not confirmed by some media, Montijo receives a monthly salary of approximately 200 thousand pesos, solely for his participation in the morning star of Televisa.

In addition to her salary as the stellar host of the broadcast, the figure of Galilea is used to decorate the projects with the greatest weight within her company, and if we also add her facet as a businesswoman by partnering with the boutique LatinGal since 2018, those incomes are increasing, but their numbers don’t stop there.

The number of followers the host has on social networks is also a gold mine for her and a magnet for advertisers who want to be recognized by the hand of a celebrity.

This results in that for each mention, Galilea Montijo gets a little over half a million pesos, according to different calculations, and by direct advertising with a brand such as CKlass, the income he receives is 100,000 pesos.

In sum, The fortune of Guadalajara would amount to about 40 million Mexican pesos, although there are journalists who raise the amount to 80 million, taking into account the income that the host obtains both in traditional media and in digital platforms, in addition to the use of her image as a public figure.

