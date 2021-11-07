Galilea Montijo, in a dress and white boots shows off her legs | Instagram

Galilea Montijo shared a recent photograph with a white dress and flat floor boots with which she showed off her beautiful legs from a bench, the

The presenter Galilea Montijo, was captured in a snapshot that he shared with his 9.3 million subscribers, which was accompanied by a couple of hearts, which were multiplied by the affection of the fans of the Today’s driver.

The “tapathy“, he again impressed everyone with a postcard in which he wears an outfit from Latingal boutique, his own clothing line, of which Galilea Montijo is the official ambassador.

Galilea Montijo, in a dress and white boots, shows off her legs. Photo: Instagram Capture

The reactions and comments were immediate for the “TV actress“who will interpret”Until the money do us part“,” The Grand Prize “,” Loving you is my sin “, etc., to whom they dedicated various emojis, including hearts, flames and faces.

The charismatic “collaborator of variety and reality shows”, wife of Fernando Reina Iglesias, was inclined on this occasion to show off part of her hair loose and marked with waves to the water.

The endearing presenter of “Vida Tv”, “Little gigants“,” Make me laugh and you will be a millionaire “, and” TVO “, among many others, accumulated several likes.

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres made a show of charms by wearing a white blouse accompanied by a vest over the dress, with several fingers above the knee, which allowed to show off the toned legs of the model from magazines such as “H men”.

The first of the messages would come from the closest collaborators and friends in the middle of the “businesswoman“of fashion and owner of” Latingal Boutique “, Galilea Montijo, 48, in addition to his loyal followers who keep an eye on his steps.

The “Gali” fan club, the so-called @galisisters, did not hesitate to endorse the praise for the famous 48-year-old, reiterating how “Beautiful” the mother of Mateo Reina Montijo looks like.

Montijo Torres, who will appear as a guest on the program “‘Who is the mask?” In a past broadcast, he has been shown to have recovered from the injury that he presented a few months ago in one of his legs, which is why he wore a splint to immobilize the affected part.

Now happily, the “former Tv girl” who was on the cover of “H men” magazine, can wear the style of footwear of her choice.