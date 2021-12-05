Galilea Montijo in a leather vest and shorts, laughs at winter | Instagram

Galilea Montijo is one of the celebrities who risk the most in terms of fashion, the “tapathy“She has distinguished herself by wearing clothes that few would dare to wear, on this occasion, the famous 48-year-old looks summery and very chic.

The presenter, Galilea Montijo, reappeared again on his Instagram account and appears in a halftime outfit with a vest with diagonal black and white stripes matching black synthetic leather knee-length shorts.

Galilea Montijo, was captured from a background with stars in one of the areas of the set of the Hoy program in which she has collaborated for more than 14 years, the snapshot shared two days ago has caused several reactions accumulating 53, 231 likes in which Consuelo appeared Duval.

The “businesswoman“of fashion, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, always manages to capture the attention in one way or another for her outfits, sometimes successful while on others, they have generated some criticism.

The “ex girl tv“who has collaborated in variety and reality shows, turned black into one of his star garments and to which he added a couple of high platforms in black which added a few more centimeters to the model of the magazines such as” H men ” .

“Gali“, born on June 5, 1973, is one of the most beloved collaborators of the morning and in social networks, the”mexican youtuber“is no exception, so his faithful” galisisters “did not hesitate to show their support and praise.

Aymmmm how beautiful my Manitammmm Shivavammm, read in a comment by Roxana Castellanos, @ larox7,

How nice that look looks! A painting and in person you can see it looks a lot! Wrote @karlagomezr.

In the same way, some other of her loyal fans reacted to the photo with various comments in which the great affection and admiration they feel towards the actress of novels such as “The Grand Prize“, or” Until the money do us part. ”