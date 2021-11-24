Galilea Montijo in black sweatshirt with wings, conquers in photo | Instagram

The “Mexican presenter“, has distinguished himself by his taste for fashion, Galilea Montijo, appeared in a new snapshot in which he appears in a maxi sweatshirt and high black patent leather boots.

Galilea Montijo, reappeared in a snapshot from the platform with a maxi black sweatshirt with wings drawn on the back, which was also accompanied by black boots above the knee.

The Today’s driver, He shared a photograph from his personal Instagram account in which he appears with a background of stars.

The “businesswoman” of fashion, Galilea Montijo, reappears strong with one of the trends that have become the new object of fashionistas after catching the eyes with the futuristic purple dress that led to the Latin Grammy.

Galilea Montijo in black sweatshirt with wings, conquers in photo. Photo: Instagram Capture

The famous of 48 years, who has served as “TV actress”, She resumed her daily activities and reaffirmed that the time to wear high black boots arrived and they were the ones she used to be captured in a small space on the set of the Today program.

Gali Bella, Precious, Beautiful, Divine beautiful spectacular beautiful beautiful simply perfect, So beautiful ehh, that sweatshirt damela morra, read in the comments.

It was Livia Brito Pestana and 30, 652 other people, who liked Galilea Montijo Torres’ publication, who shared it with her 9.3 million followers approximately 17 hours ago.

The “originally from Guadalajara“Whoever was born on June 5, 1973, would have worn this fashionable footwear with an impeccable blue velvet dress which completely covered their silhouette.

For this occasion, Martha Galilea Montijo, chose to wear a shoe model by Amina Muaddi, a brand that has become the favorite of influencers, celebrities and fashionistas.

Made with a leather base with a 13-centimeter platform and 13-centimeter heels. Its toe is round and has a design for all those looking for a retro touch.

“Gali“She showed off a sporty chic look with a touch of style with shoes from her own clothing line,” Latingal boutique, of which she starred in the opening last June.

The accessory has a 11-centimeter heel, a closure on the inside and a cost of 2,600 pesos, the boot above the knee has become one of the favorite pieces of autumn and winter, being perfect for cold climates but also lengthen the legs and stylize them to the maximum.

This version with patent leather effect is much bolder and not so usual, which is why it is an excellent option to impose fashion and achieve the most creative and glam outfits.