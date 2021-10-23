Galilea Montijo in flowery ensemble stops spring | Instagram

Galilea Montijo shares a new photograph in which she appears in a patterned outfit which she combined with yellow pointed sneakers.

From a bench, the presenter Galilea Montijo, shared a photograph with his 9.3 million subscribers, who once again left completely captivated by being captured from a bench with his legs spread wide.

The host of “The Stars Dance Today“, a contest sponsored by the popular morning star Las Estrellas, wore a complete outfit with a pastel flower print and sneakers that added a joyful touch to the outfit of Galilea Montijo.

Happy weekend, wrote Martha Galilea, followed by two heart emojis … “Shoes”: @latingal_boutique Jumpsuit @latingal_boutique Makeup @angieortize Hairstyle @ bernardojavier6

Galilea Montijo in flowery ensemble stops spring. Photo: Instagram Capture

“The Montijo“It has distinguished itself by following the fashion trends that are presented, something that it has been doing for a long time and that today, thanks to its own clothing store, is constantly updated.

The owner of Latingal boutique is the main ambassador, the model of magazines like “H men“She carries mostly clothes or accessories from her own brand and this occasion would not be the exception since she described, her clothes and shoes belong to the aforementioned establishment.

The “tapathy“Martha Galilea Montijo Torres from 48 years, who has collaborated on various variety and reality shows, sported her long, wavy hair as she was captured from the edge of a bench.

It didn’t take long for the endearing host of “Little gigants“,” Vida Tv “,” La Hora de la Papa “and even” Who is the mask? “, Received a barrage of comments adding 17,045 likes just over two hours after sharing the publication.

“Bella, cuteness, The one who sang with a band like a cumbia, Good afternoon cool, You are beautiful, The one who arrived on a motorcycle is the one who appeared in the life of Jenni Rivera, the one who was in the iodic week, beautiful migali, How precious, Beautiful my beautiful gali, Chulaaa, I love that outfit, Beautiful greetings “.

It was read in the comments dedicated to the actress of “The Grand Prize“, who is also one of the most acclaimed on Instagram, after her past role as a” youtuber “.

It was on June 23 when “Gali” was able to materialize one of his big dreams, to have his own clothing store, although the wife of politician and businessman Fernando Reina Iglesias, had already started online sales for some time.

This year 2021, when the “girl tv“He was able to see his own physical store in a well-known shopping center in Mexico City.

It should be remembered that the event was quite an event and it was some of the colleagues in the broadcast who provided their support and attended the opening of the store in which Martha Galilea Montijo has Claudia Troyo as a partner.