Galilea Montijo in houndstooth ensemble steals glances | Instagram

Galilea Montijo, reappears in a complete set of blazer and trousers in a quite striking shade that would capture the eyes in a recent Photography.

The presenter, Galilea Montijo, was once again the center of attention and comments, this after he reappeared in a complete outfit of a very vibrant color that triggered several reactions.

Galilea Montijo He shared a new publication on Instagram in which he appears with a strong trend such as full suits for which he decided to wear it in neon yellow and with a very fashionable print.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH.

Galilea Montijo in a houndstooth outfit steals the eyes. Photo: Instagram Capture

The “Today’s driver“, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, appears in a snapshot shared 15 hours ago and which ended up accumulating 21,153 likes and various comments.

Bella wrote @lauraspoya.

Aymmm Manitammm you look like a bastard Mateoomm. In this photo!!! How beautiful, wrote @ larox07,

I love you right now !!!! shared @lorenaherreraoficial

It’s the slay for me. You’re beautiful, wrote andrea_pittercampbell

In the same way the “galisister”, faithful followers of “Gali“They showed their support for the beauty of” jaliscience “who, among comments, highlighted that she is distinguished as a whole”fashionist“.

Beautiful, perfect, spectacular, Amoooo, Wow, can be seen in other comments towards the “exchica Tv”.

The “businesswoman“of fashion, who last June celebrated the opening of its new store” Latingal boutique “took up one of the publications of @estiloDF magazine, an edition in which various faces from the entertainment world appear.

The remembered conductive, who has appeared in productions such as “Tv life“,” Little Giants “and” Make me laugh and you’ll be a millionaire “featured a blazer with puffed sleeves, which have featured in the main trends.

The flirtatious touch was provided by “Gali” to the dress after wearing the unatobonated jacket which also revealed a pair of black interiors that she wore under her clothes.

The magazine model like “H men“He added a couple of silver accessories with a set of cascade-style chains which made a good match with the whole set.