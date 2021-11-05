Galilea Montijo, black interiors escape under her pink suit | Instagram

Galilea Montijo, reappeared in one of his sessions, captured from the Today program in a shiny pink suit that let out a set of black interiors and the reactions were immediate.

The “presenter“Galilea Montijo reappears in a photograph in which he lectures on how to bring the formality of a suit to a more fun style.

A garment made up of trousers and a blazer upholstered in pink glitter was the target of various reactions and comments towards the “Today’s driver“, who showed the interiors that he wore under the coat.

The host of “The Stars Dance Today“He left his jacket open which allowed him to show a black top that he wore under the set of clothes.

Galilea Montijo, black interiors escape under a pink suit. Photo: Instagram Capture

The “businesswoman“of fashion, Galilea Montijo Torres, shared the session with his 9.3 million followers on Instagram, his outfit combined with a loose hair style, it was his fans who immediately expressed their opinion.

The wife of Fernando Reina IglesiasShe chose one of the many looks that she houses in her “Latingal boutique” store, which she opened last June with her colleague Claudia Troyo, which is located in “Mundo E”.

The “celebrity of social networks”, who for 14 years has been collaborating in the production, today directed by Andrea Rodríguez Doria, again leaned towards a more casual style in addition to wearing a hairstyle with a high updo and makeup with shadows and lipstick. matching the outfit, the snapshot totaled 59. 303 I like it.

Her fans did not hesitate to shower her with support and compliments in which they reiterated how beautiful she looked both in photos and “even more so in person,” some of her followers pointed out.

Andaaaas, Aldo Rendón commented

Love beautiful outfit, mentioned Marie Tere Alessandri

Mega look commented Lahofman

Looooveeee … Sugar mommy! Cassandra expressed

How beautifulmmmmmmm shivavamm, commented Roxana Castellanos.

She lighting the forums, wrote her colleague, Tania Rincón.

With just a few add-ons, “Gali“He accessorized the set of pieces to which he contributed some silver jewels on the neck and wrist on a background of stars.

It should be said that Montijo Torres, has always kept abreast of new trends and now thanks to his own clothing line, the famous 48-year-old, he has surprised in several of his sessions, in which on some occasions, his looks have derived in some criticism.

The endearing presenter of “Little gigants“,” Vida Tv “and many other entertainment programs, is captured from the outside in a snapshot in which the accessories of a new look are appreciated in detail.

The model of the magazine “H men” and other publications, who will precisely begin her acting career after crowning herself as the “tv girl” has managed to keep a silhouette that allows her to dress almost in any way at bay.

At 48 years old, the actress of “El Premio Mayor” and other Televisa melodramas, has dedicated part of her time to disciplined care of her figure like many television figures.