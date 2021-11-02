Galilea Montijo, in video, attracts a butterfly to his lips | Instagram

Galilea Montijo was chosen by a monarch butterfly, who rested on the face of the “presenter”, the moment was captured through her Instagram stories: “I love her, she didn’t want to go.”

The “presenter”, Galilea Montijo, documented in one of the videos she shares on her Instagram stories the moment in which a butterfly lands on her lips, which would last several minutes on her face.

Galilea Montijo, her lips make a monarch butterfly fall in love. Photo: Instagram Capture

The Today’s driver shared a video and various images in which it is appreciated how the creature remains immobile on its lips but at one point, it completely opened its wings so “Gali“He took the opportunity to capture the anecdote in photos.

“You don’t want to go, Goey, you don’t want to go, commented Martha Galilea Montijo Torres as she pointed to the butterfly that landed on her mouth, so in the end she decided to continue recording while wearing the insect on her face.

Galilea Montijo, who has managed to stand out as a celebrity on social networks, did not hesitate to take several photographs with the little being.

In addition, the presenter of programs like “Vida Tv”, “Little gigants“, and a colleague on several variety and reality shows, he starred in some snapshots in which he takes a shot in the sky.

The one who was a guest on shows like “Who is the mask?” Among other broadcasts, he could not avoid taking it as a good sign after showing his 9.3 million subscribers the photo in which a heart is drawn in the sky.

I love the signs from the sky, see the heart in the 2nd photo? Wrote the jaliscience in the description of the image.

It didn’t take long for fans of the “businesswoman“of fashion, whoever was a” beauty participant “, received various comments on the same postcard that ended up accumulating a total of 33. 685 I like one of the first photos that appear in his official account.

Linda, it is read in the first comment towards the youtuber.

The wonder that it means for a butterfly to land on you has to do with a spiritual journey that you are about to undertake, linked to personal growth, says user @ alahlian