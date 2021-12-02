Galilea Montijo steals the camera with a feline look and nude pants | Instagram

Galilea Montijo, steals the camera with a feline look and nude pants at the waist with which she stole the glances in a photo that “tapathy“He shared from his Instagram account.

The presenter Galilea Montijo, who stands out for her ultra-fashionista style, wears a black sweater with a tiger’s face on the front, which she complements with nude leather pants.

The businesswoman of fashion and owner of “Latingal Boutique”, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, modeled in a recent photo for Instagram, where she has stood out with great popularity, accumulating 106. 699 I like it.

Galilea Montijo steals the camera with a feline look and nude pants. Photo: Instagram Capture

The variety and reality show collaborator who has appeared in productions like “Tv life“,” Who is the mask? “,” Make me laugh and you will be a millionaire “,” TVO “and many more, it will leave several hearts arrowed since the” model “of magazines like”H men“She looked extremely stylized.

“Gali”, who left her brown hair in the open air and marked by curls at the ends, appears standing from an exterior of what appears to be the San Ángel television station, where the “exgirl tv“will participate in various productions.

The also TV actress of stories like “The Big Prize”, “Until the money separates us”, “The hidden truth” among others, he wore his imposing silhouette along with some black stilettos that also combined perfectly with the upper garment.

Gorgeous !! The best, Love your outfit, Beautiful as always, Beautiful, we are loyal fans, do not allow the evil of the world to reach your beautiful inner being, Starting the month with the most beautiful and wonderful woman in the world I love you, Gali Force

It is read in the messages dedicated to the 48 year old famous who ended up accumulating 107, 406 I like it, among which there are reactions from Consuelo Duval herself.

The “wife of Fernando Reina Iglesias” has gone through difficult times after the strong controversies that revolve around her alleged links with her friend and midwife, Inés Gómez-Mont.

To this is added, a book in which the one born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, is supposedly romantically linked to the “former leader” of the Beltrán Leyva cartel.

The presenter of “Pequeños Gigantes” reappeared in recent days and tearfully asked to stop the rumors of those who have been pointed out, saying that it has nothing to do with the business of the former 25+ driver or and denies the revelations from Anabel Hernández, author of the book.