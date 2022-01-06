Galilea Montijo marks the waist in a printed skirt and pink blouse | Instagram

Galilea Montijo reappeared again on Instagram after various controversies, wearing a matching printed pencil skirt with a pink blouse and this time she generated good comments.

The presenterGalilea Montijo, featured in a recent postcard with which she reappeared again on Instagram, the fashion “businesswoman” would have stopped showing recent activity from her official account amid the recent scandals that involve her.

The owner of “Latingal boutique”, Galilea MontijoNot only would he be able to win the affection of the public not only from the small screen but also from the social media platforms where to date he has reached 9.5 million subscribers.

Galilea Montijo marks the waist in a printed skirt and pink blouse. Photo: Instagram Capture

It was on the postcard that the famous “Today member“For more than 14 years, he published 23 hours ago and in the end he accumulated 89, 903 likes, in addition to some comments that praised his outfit, to which he added high platforms in gold.

Winning combination! I love it, wrote one of the colleagues in the middle @vielkatv.

The “reality and variety show collaborator,” who still sports her brown hair with golden highlights, faced a strong controversy surrounding those who said she would be off the air very soon.

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, who has participated in programs such as “Vida Tv”, “Little gigants“Among many others, he was absent on different occasions from the Hoy program, which gave rise to various speculations.

It was recently that the producer, Andrea Rodríguez Doria, who confirmed that the “model of H men“, among other magazines, and” advertising campaigns “will continue in the broadcast.

The sister of the producer f! Nothing, Magda Rodríguez, Andrea, ruled out from the program “Todo para la Mujer”, hosted by Maxime Woodside, that any of the seven conductors who today make up the production of the Hoy program, leave the broadcast at the beginning of this year.

(2022) looks good. And my mom taught me that when something goes well it doesn’t have to change. So the seven drivers we have stay the same,

The production company expressed in the radio space in which it also advanced some changes in the program’s forum, which would now be in 360 ° format.

Both Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, and Andrea Escalona, ​​Raúl Araiza, Paul Stanley, Tania Rincón and Andrea Legarreta would continue to be part of the program, as confirmed by Andrea Escalona’s aunt.