Galilea Montijo opted again in one of his most recent looks for an animal print which he combined with leather pants.

The controversy presenter jaliscience, Galilea Montijo has stood out not only as one of the most beloved figures on television but also on social media.

The “instagram celebrity“, Martha Galilea Montijo, who currently has 9.4 million subscribers on Instagram, appears in a postcard that she shared with her loyal fans, there she can be seen with a green blouse and a zebra animal print, which she also combined with a pair of trousers. black leather.

The magazine model like “H men“He has shown that he is not afraid of taking risks in fashion, which is why he frequently opts for garments that sometimes do not generate the best reviews.

Galilea Montijo, in zebra print and leather, the years are subtracted. Photo: Instagram Capture

Whether with glitter, or very striking prints, accessories, or even shoes out of the ordinary, “Gali“He has sought to stand out with a particular style.

From the morning set, the “collaborator of variety and reality shows” modeled with a background of stars behind, which has become a constant in the various captures of Montijo Torres.

Immediately, the famous host of “Las Estrellas bailan en Hoy” was praised by her loyal fans in the image she shared 21 hours ago, accumulating a total of 58. 549 likes.

The also “television actress”, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, who will appear in productions such as “The hidden truth”, “Until money do us part”, “Loving you is my sin”, “The price of your love”, among others , was supported by her virtual fandom who have given her their support in the midst of the strong controversies she faces.

The photo shows the “businesswoman”, owner of Latingal Boutique, sitting on a small bench and where you can see the details of her flirtatious look and a particular black shoe, thus combining all her clothes.

How beautiful, Hermosaaaa @galileamontijo, You are the most beautiful ever, You are beautiful, You are the most beautiful star in my sky, Beautiful my gali, My queen, You are beautiful, Everything is going well for you.

They were some of the comments that can be seen in the most recent publication of the charismatic Martha Galilea, who will lead programs such as “Vida Tv”, “Pequeños Gigantes”, “TVO”, among many others.