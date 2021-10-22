Hoy Producer confirms: Galilea Montijo is leaving Mexico | Instagram

Yes it goes !, the producer of the Today Program, Andrea Rodríguez Doria confirmed that Galilea Montijo is leaving Mexico very soon. Magda Rodríguez’s sister and her niece, Andrea Escalona, ​​were approached by the media when they left Televisa.

The Edén Dorantes cameras questioned Andrea Rodríguez about speculations that Martha Galilea Montijo he is going to the United States, something that he finally confirmed. In a very natural way, the Hoy producer indicated that La Gali will go to the neighboring country very soon, but not to what many believe.

Magda Rodríguez’s sister assures that the driver from Guadalajara of the morning star of Televisa will go to the United States but for work reasons, because a few days ago the Hoy Program missed a day to process her work visa and it would be for these reasons that she would be sent to USA.

Andrea Rodríguez assured that Galilea Montijo must do some things for the Telethon in the United States, that is why she will make the trip to that country, without indicating the date on which the television presenter would leave or the time that her stay in that country would be. .

The producer was questioned about Gali’s state of health since rumors indicated that Fernando Reyna’s wife requested to go to the United States for the remainder of the year to seek a solution to her ill health and when she was denied, she would have later requested a week .

Andrea Escalona’s aunt mentioned that indeed Inés Gómez Mont’s friend has had problems with her pressure, but nothing serious and that it is also to be expected that something like this will happen in a program like Hoy, for three hours, plus Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy .

Rumors for a few days indicate that Galilea Montijo in reality is not exactly suffering from a health problem. Everything began to disturb many after the driver was absent for a week from the Hoy Program.

Without prior explanation, Andrea Legarreta’s partner and friend disappeared into the box and then appeared indicating that it was her health that forced her to leave work for a few days.

Montijo explained to her audience that her pressure was still quite altered, something that remained as a sequel to the Covid-19 that afflicted her on two occasions and that the best thing, and indicated by her doctor, was to give herself a few days.

Gali shared that she went to her mother’s side, with her son and that she enjoyed it quite a bit, in order to relax a bit from her workload. However, some portals such as Arguende TV and Chamonic, point out that in addition, Galilea Montijo He would have anxiety, but not because of Covid-19, but because of his friend Inés Gómez Mont.

Media such as them point out that the host of Pequeños Gigantes would be fearing an investigation against her on the subject of her “comadre”, since they indicated that Montijo would be registered in the IMPI as a provider of the same services that Ines Gomez Mont.