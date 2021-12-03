Galilea Montijo, “long list of lies and strange situations” | Instagram

With everything against Galilea Montijo! Apparently a well-known woman in the entertainment world has expressed her opinion about the scandal of the driver of the Today Program from the book published by the renowned Anabel Hernández named Emma and the other narco ladies.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, Gris Rodríguez, who has worked with the greatest of theater, cinema, television and the world of music, in charge of public relations and marketing and respected in the entertainment world, would be the one who used his social networks to express their opinion on the situation and ended up leaving the famous Martha Galilea Montijo.

Supposedly, in Rodríguez’s words, what Hernández would have shared in his now famous book is very little compared to everything that would actually be behind the past and the life of the famous television presenter, where lies and strange situations would be a common denominator. .

It may interest you: Galilea Montijo, with a black skirt and vest, does not go out of style

What is said in Mrs. Anabel Hernández’s book in relation to the television host Galilea Montijo is practically nothing in relation to the long list of lies and rare and low-level situations of the highest paid host on Mexican television, the famous woman would write.

Galilea Montijo, “long list of lies and strange situations”. Photo: Instagram.

According to Quiroz, Rodríguez would have indicated that despite the scandals, Galilea Montijo would continue to be supported by Televisa and set an example for housewives, which for her is a shame.

And that today it continues to be endorsed and supported by the most important Latin American television station, setting an example for the millions of Mexicans who tune in precisely to the most watched morning on television in Mexico. Galilea Montijo according to Televisa is still a respectable person, for example, a woman who must be followed by the housewife in her day to day life, it is a shame that at this stage of the game, Mexico continues to endure these types of situations.

For its part, Galilea Montijo She has received a lot of expressions of support and affection from her colleagues and friends on social networks, while the actress also assured that she would not talk about scandals again and that it would be the legal team who would take care of it.

A couple of days ago, the Hoy host would have shared a video in her Instagram stories where many say she would have given too many explanations, since she not only spoke about Anabel Hernández’s book, but also about her husband and her relationship with Inés Gomez Mont.