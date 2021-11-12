Galilea Montijo looks upholstered in glitter with a marked abdomen | Instagram

Galilea Montijo reappears again in a set that fixed the gaze on her marked abdomen and waist in a set full of brilliance.

The presenter television, Galilea Montijo, is a faithful assiduous to fashion trends and this time she captured everyone’s gaze by wearing an outfit made up of a short top and pants that left some of her charms on display.

The “businesswoman“Galilea Montijo, has made more than clear on different occasions her fascination for glitter, what she has worn in clothes and various accessories that the fashionista wears in each of her sessions and appearances in the morning.

Galilea Montijo looks upholstered with glitter and a marked abdomen. Photo: Instagram Capture

The variety and reality show colleague, Galilea Montijo He wore an outfit from his own clothing line @latingal_boutique, which can be seen from the official account of the establishment located in Mundo E.

The “presenter“, featured in one of her most striking looks, the host of” Las Estrellas bailan en Hoy “surprised with an outfit full of small glitters that left her marked abdomen and waist visible.

Remember that your United for Gali We love you with all our heart, I am not united for Gali but he is also loved a lot, I´m in mood, I love you, Please, I am the first, Get it, it reads in the comments.

The “Mexican television actress “, who has also been distinguished by her charisma and simple attitude, has made her one of the most beloved of the broadcast and the show, for which in total she accumulated 26,995 likes.

The ambassador of “Latingal boutique” has surprised in recent years by showing her various choices which she always shares in sessions from her social networks, the wife of Fernando Reina Iglesias, has expressed a very strong bond with fashion materializing one of her dreams of running a clothing store.

The model who was distinguished as the “Tv girl” and later headed publications of magazines such as “H men”, has forged a great trajectory since its inception in programs such as “Ritmoson Latino”.

Montijo Torres, who also participated in Televisa productions such as “El Premio Mayor” or “Until money separates us”, among many other dramas, is one of the figures with a greater presence on the small screen in Mexico and his personal life it has also generated some controversy.