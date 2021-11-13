Galilea Montijo makes her flirtatious silhouette shine with her style | INSTAGRAM

Saturday arrived and Galilea Montijo received him excited and happy to model in his Instagram officer in a dress made of a fabric that literally made her shine in front of the camera she was capturing as she turned around and made her hair fly through the air.

The beautiful host of the morning show Televisa TODAY, has managed to stand out over the years thanks to his incredible way of conducting various programs, starting with Life TV, going through important projects such as “Little gigants” and of course being part of one of the most successful programs on television that has not stopped broadcasting for more than 30 years in the mornings.

On this occasion we can appreciate a beautiful photograph that one of his colleagues took of him when he was walking in one of the corridors of what seems to be the production house, showing off his hair and his flirty figure with a dress that filled the image with sparkles and made her look gorgeous, as well as a hairstyle with some small braids at the beginning and then loose to look fantastic.

Of course, her fans came to give her a few likes and it is only a couple of hours they filled her publication with 13,000 interactions and of course also many comments, among those texts we can see that some other famous people came to congratulate her and to express that they are in love. to see her so beautiful.

Of course, her fans were not far behind and placed some compliments and compliments as usual, seeking to attract the attention of the famous host who appreciates that they “pimp” her so much.



Galilea Montijo dazzles Internet users with her brilliant outfit and flirty figure.

Of course, the businesswoman also made it clear that for her Fashion and Fashion is something very important, putting all her energy into the various photographic sessions that she manages to carry out to keep her social networks well up-to-date.

He also participates with various online stores that send him their products so that he can make them known so that more people can know and consume some of his outfits, an Influencer work that he performs perfectly.

The famous Mexican television star will continue to delight us with her incredible photographs and of course the Show News will be sharing the most flirtatious she produces, the news that arises about her and of course also everything interesting around Galilea Montijo, which by the way She has also been in the midst of opinions among Internet users who were relating her to another famous female host who is currently escaping the law.