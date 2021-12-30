Galilea Montijo in skirt and jacket, is the most trending | Instagram

Galilea Montijo appears in a photograph in which she boasts a very youthful look with a colored skirt with various glitters to which she added a denim jacket with very original details, the “tapatia” is always white with such a diverse wardrobe.

The presenter, Galilea Montijo, appears in one of the fan pages that are inspired by her and her innumerable number of outfits, one in particular, would make her look very youthful, modern and with a spectacular silhouette.

The Televisa colleague, who has been part of the morning’s production for more than 14 years, is a faithful assiduous in everything related to fashion and in her wardrobe, skirts occupy a very special place.

Galilea Montijo in a colorful skirt and the most fashionable jacket. Photo: Instagram Capture

The Today’s driver, who has appeared in various productions such as “Vida Tv”, “” Pequeños Gigantes “,” La hora de la Papá “and recently, the reality show” Las Estrellas bailan en Hoy “, models a pastel colored skirt with sparkles, and a jacket with silver fringes on the sleeves that made a very original duo.

The “businesswoman“of fashion who promoted her clothing line,” Latingal boutique “, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, showed some of her best clothing options in her appearances within the broadcast.

In the same way, the famous 48-year-old shared with her followers some of the sessions around the outfits with which she appeared in front of the cameras and that on many occasions caused all kinds of reactions on social networks.

The instagram celebrity, and “Mexican youtuber”, has also been one of the most beloved of the show and for shows, its 9.4 million subscribers that appear in the famous application.

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, does not miss the opportunity to adopt the latest trends in each of her looks and particularly the skirt would be one of her favorite pieces, which she has combined with other styles.

The “TV actress“, who appeared in productions such as” The Hidden Truth “,” The Big Prize “,” Until the money do us part “, etc., also achieved a stylized figure thanks to the skirt that reaches his knee and that allowed to see his sneakers in a pastel green color.

The “model” who headlined magazine covers like “H men” managed to inspire a daytime look that is very easy to achieve and one that would also possibly be found in her new clothing line.

“Gali” who rose to fame after winning the “Tv girl” contest, has been the target of controversy due to the strong scandals that have surrounded her in recent months.

After his repeated absences in Hoy, the wife of Fernando Reina Iglesias has stopped offering explanations to the media about the reasons that lead her to be absent.

It should be remembered that it would have previously explained the health problems that it has faced as part of the consequences of the infections, although it is really unknown if these really justify its constant permits.