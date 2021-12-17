Galilea Montijo pregnant? Driver raises suspicions | Instagram

Galilea Montijo is pregnant? At least it’s the new rumors that have recently freaked the internet, the “Today’s driver“is the target of more controversy.

The presenter, Galilea Montijo, was once again a topic of conversation and it is that Internet users in Mexico questioned whether she is pregnant.

This year 2021, it has been very hard for Galilea MontijoThis, after rumors and speculation, the health of the star and presenter of Hoy has been diminished, new controversies have not stopped haunting her in recent weeks.

Added to this are more rumors and speculation in which they assure, that the collaborator of variety shows and reality television could be expecting a new baby!

Galilea Montijo pregnant? Driver raises suspicions. Photo: Instagram Capture

It is not the first time that this type of accusation has persecuted the “TV actress“However, La Montijo has not ruled on the matter after in June and September of this year he had confronted the media to deny the versions.

It has only been enough that the presenter of “Tv life“,” Little Giants “, among other programs appear with a garment that makes it look more magnified or a suspicious posture in the photos so that the rumors begin to detonate.

It is a normal belly, the result of a super vacation, he clarified on that occasion.

And is that the “mexican youtuber“It is also one of the most appreciated not only on television, but also on social networks, particularly on Instagram, where to date it already has more than 9 million subscribers, so the attention is mainly focused on each of its steps.

It was a few weeks ago when the colleague from Las Estrellas who also participated in Televisa productions such as “El Premio Mayor”, “Loving you is my sin”, “The price of your love”, shared a video on social networks in which she received everything open support through television, radio and social media.

The famous woman denied all kinds of rumors and closed the video forcefully, mentioning that she would not speak more about this issue.

The “Tv girl“She has faced a very hard year after being infected twice, which led her to present strong conditions for which Martha Montijo Torres would have to take medication for life since she developed hypertension and a pericardial effusion, she reported in a past transmission on the Hoy program.