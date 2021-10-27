Galilea Montijo on one shoulder and in black wears a male image | Instagram

Galilea Montijo shares a photo session wearing a very different style by wearing a total masculine look with a one-shoulder blouse and cargo pants accompanied by black boots.

The “presenter“Galilea Montijo, is one of the most popular members of the Las Estrellas broadcast as well as one of the most acclaimed on social networks, an example of this is on Instagram, where she has 9.3 million followers.

The “collaborator of various variety and reality shows”, Galilea Montijo, shared a photograph 20 hours ago in which he appears full body in a photo captured from the set of Hoy in which a starry background and the details of one of the outfits he chose last Tuesday can be seen.

The businesswoman of fashion who until last Monday wore one of her favorite zebra prints more casual combined with a navy blue blazer and a high updo that led to some reactions.

On this occasion, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, gives a twist to her image and wears a masculine look which she combined with double braids in her hair.

The “model“from the magazine” H men “returned to make use of his style of footwear, a pair of black boots that have become essential in his wardrobe.

In the midst of various controversies in which Andrea Legarreta’s colleague, Raúl, “El Negro” Araiza, Arath de La Torre, Andrea Escalona, ​​among others, Galilea Montijo, has been involved, continues to share content for his followers.

Once again, the admirers of the “TV actress“Whoever acted in novels such as” El Premio Mayor “,” La Truth Hidden “among others, filled it with various messages, praise and various reactions among which he accumulated 40,628 likes.

Who POMPO, I always turn on the TV to see you today and see you, to see your outfits, beautiful gali, But how beautiful, Galii is read accompanied by flame emojis in some of the other reactions.

In days gone by, whoever the “exgirl tv“He would face the media to clarify the alleged versions of his supposed move to the United States.

The owner of Latingal BoutiqueHe stated that he did not “think of leaving the country as he had nothing to hide,” this referring to the controversy that caused the resignation of Galilea’s husband Montijo Torres from his post, just two months after the end of his term.

Very safe and calm, the endearing presenter of “Vida Tv”, “Little gigants“,” La hora de la Papa “,” Ritmoson Latino “and many others, addressed the questions of the press after the links that have circulated about his close relationship with Inés Gómez Mont.