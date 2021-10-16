Galilea Montijo on video puts Hoy’s driver in his place | Instagram

Something that undoubtedly could have left more than one speechless is the attitude that Galilea Montijo took with one of his colleagues from the Today program, He decided to put it in his place!

Without a doubt, the beautiful Jalisco woman has shown that she is one of the program’s favorite stars and that like Andrea Legarreta, it could be said that they have certain privileges in the program, inside and outside.

So far, she and her friend Erik Rubín’s wife are the longest-running hosts on the morning television show, Galilea Montijo to this day he is approximately thirteen years old.

Although the television presenter participated in the 1998 program in stage 1 and 2, however it only lasted 3 weeks, she rejoined the program in 2008 to date.

As for Andrea Legarreta, 20 years have been added since the launch of the program, later in 2000 he took a break and returned for 2003, the program had its first broadcast on August 3, 1998 and to this date we continue to enjoy its content.

Is so Galilea Montijo Being one of the program’s longtime drivers and also one of the favorites, she could prevail over any other colleague, it is worth mentioning that there is a beautiful friendship between the drivers, so much so that it also allows them to make certain jokes among themselves.

The same happened in a video that is circulating on Twitter, where the host, model and actress is speaking although it seems like a supposed discussion with Bernardo Moreno, whom you will surely have seen on more than one occasion inside and outside the program.

Moreno is known as the hairdresser of the stars, with whom he will surely have worked on more than one occasion alongside the beautiful fellow from Guadalajara, also of Paúl Stanley.

The video is a tiktok that went viral immediately due to some words that come in the audio that the two colleagues are acting “I’m going to lower your smoke” is what Galilea says when he is supposedly arguing with Bernardo.

Apparently Galilea and Bernardo were in a kind of garden while arguing a bit, surely when listening to the audio you will identify the characters behind it are “Kimberly the most precious” and Wendy Guevara, they are two famous influencers.