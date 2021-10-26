Galilea Montijo opens her jacket and shows off her figure in a zebra dress | Instagram

Galilea Montijo, shared a new way to bring more formality to a casual outfit combining the versatility of navy blue with a yellow zebra print: “The boss“read the comments.

The “presenter“Galilea Montijo, reappeared in a photograph that he shared a day ago in which he wore a more formal look with a navy blue blazer which was open showing a printed casual dress that he wore underneath.

Galilea Montijo opens her jacket and shows off her figure in a zebra dress. Photo: Instagram Capture

The “businesswoman“of fashion, Galilea Montijo Torres, shared the session with his 9.3 million followers on Instagram, his outfit combined with a more formal hair style, it was his fans who immediately expressed their opinion.

La Jefa, wrote @aldorendon in the first reactions to the publication of the same “tapatia” that she shared a day ago.

The wife of Fernando Reina Iglesias, chose a jacket with buttons on both sides and which reached almost to the knee, which covered a little the lingerie style dress that “Televisa collaborator“On various variety and reality shows, he portrayed one of his most recent morning appearances.

The “social media celebrity“, who has been collaborating in the production for 14 years, today directed by Andrea Rodríguez Doria, again leaned towards a more casual style in addition to wearing a hairstyle based on a high collected and a more natural makeup, the snapshot accumulated 41, 137 I like it.

Her fans did not hesitate to shower her with support and compliments in which they reiterated how beautiful she looked both in photos and “even more so in person,” some of her followers pointed out.

Devoid of many accessories, “Gali“He left all the prominence to his set of pieces to which he added a lighter touch with sneakers with a small heel and two straps in the front.

It should be said that the new owner of the store “Latingal boutique“Since last June, he always keeps abreast of new trends now thanks to his own clothing line, Montijo Torres has mastered fashions and showed a different way of wearing animal print that has been present in many others of their outfits.

The endearing presenter of “Little gigants“,” Vida Tv “and many other entertainment programs, is captured from the outside in a snapshot in which the accessories of a new look are appreciated in detail.

The model of the magazine “H men” and other publications, who will precisely begin her acting career after being crowned the “tv girl“She has managed to keep a silhouette at bay that allows her to dress in almost any way.

At 48 years old, the actress of “The Grand Prize“and other Televisa melodramas, he has dedicated part of his time to disciplined care for his figure like many television figures.