Galilea Montijo or Andrea Legarreta Who earns more TODAY? | INSTAGRAM

In the famous morning program of Televisa HOY there are two conductors who stand out among all the participants who have attended said program Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo who each of the two has something special that makes the public love them

Of course it is not a secret that Andrea is many years older than Gali, appearing for years was incredible personality and his beauty from the cameras every morning for him Mexican town.

Legarreta has been in the business for more than 30 years, he began his film career in “Ladrones de graves” and to this day he has recorded several soap operas in which he had the opportunity to show that he is also good for the performance.

She is one of the conductors who has the most time on television continuously, so many people wonder how much she should earn after having spent so long under a program with the same name.

For his part Galilee Originally from Jalisco and 48 years old, she has also participated in the entertainment world for many years, starting her career as the beloved host of Vida TV, where thanks to her charisma and her incredible way of dancing the colofox with her driving partner Héctor Sandarti and Lili Brillanti, stood out and managed to become one of Mexico’s favorites.

There are various portals that are dedicated to analyzing the earnings of celebrities in Mexico such as the case of the portal “Ella + e”, who is claiming that Eric Rubín’s wife earns approximately $ 42,000 a year collaborating in this Televisa program, which that would be a little more than 850,000 Mexican pesos.



Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta in the HOY program on Televisa.

For her part, and according to information from Terra.com, Galilea Montijo would be charging 200,000 pesos a month and thanks to the advertisements with which she participates, she receives 20,000 more pesos in addition to what she collaborates on the Latinus platform with Carlos Loret de Mola, Obtaining even more income for your colaboration.

So Galilea Montijo would be the winner of this competition that is not talked about much but that on several occasions has crossed the minds of viewers, becoming one of the best paid in all of Mexico.

It should be remembered that in days gone by, the actress of novels such as “The Biggest Prize”, “Until the money do us part”, “The hidden truth” among others, Martha Galilea Montijo, would have stopped in the hospital for alleged health crises.

The endearing host of “Little Giants”, “Vida Tv”, “Make me laugh and you will be a millionaire”, etc., mentioned that she suffered from hypertension, this and other sequels that would have arisen after the past infections that “Gali” starred in twice.