Really beautiful !, once again the beautiful conductor of Come the joy, Kristal Silva proved that she is one of the most beautiful women in Mexico. The former beauty queen showed off in a swimsuit from the beach and, ultimately, Internet users assure her that she was overtaken by Galilea Montijo in beauty.

The Guadalajara host of the Hoy Program is very famous for her talent, sympathy and beauty; However, Kristal Silva has made it clear that she has come to the small screen to stay and apparently it is a strong competition for Martha Galilea Montijo.

The beautiful presenter of Venga la Alegría took a “little getaway” to enjoy the Sun, sand and sea, from where she was photographed and her beauty captured for history in a fitted black swimsuit.

The beach outfit of the beautiful Kristal Silva made it clear that the TV Azteca morning host remains in spectacular shape, because she showed off her waistline and her curves to the fullest, exposing her beautiful legs.

There were two photographs in which El Capi Pérez’s companion was captured and in which she can be seen from the front and in profile, with her huge smile and red lips taking center stage; The famous woman complemented her outfit with large sunglasses.

Kristal Silva took advantage of the description of the publication to share a beautiful message about the special moments, something that netizens really should always keep in their mind.

Let’s repeat those magical moments, that which was spontaneous … ✨, wrote the star of Venga la Alegría.

The pair of photographs that captivated the followers of the television host and former beauty queen were shared 6 days ago and have exceeded 60 thousand reactions on the famous social network. Silva’s followers did not hesitate to fill her with compliments.

Like Galilea MontijoKristal Silva has not been exempt from scandals either, as it is worth remembering what happened after her departure from a famous reality show on Tv Azteca. Rumors indicated that the television star would have let himself win to leave, something that he finally confirmed.

Silva pointed out that the date of his wedding was close and that he could not postpone it once again, also that he would lose more than even the award of the famous reality show, so he decided to leave.