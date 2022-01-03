Galilea Montijo replaced in Hoy ?, confirm entry to Televisa | Instagram

Does Galilea Montijo come to replace? The famous television host and who was part of TV Azteca very recently, Carmen Muñoz has confirmed her entry into Televisa.

The former presenter of Al Extremo, after much speculation, spoke to TVyNotas about her entry into Televisa and will be part of the cast of its most famous morning, the Hoy Program.

Finally, Muñoz confirmed that he joins the ranks of Televisa, assuring that it was not something planned and that he will not enter Hoy; however, it is not something that is ruled out. The former member of TV Azteca shared that she did join the competition’s television station, but that there was no talk at any time of the morning of which the beautiful was part Galilea Montijo.

Carmen Muñoz pointed out that she did not renew a contract with TV Azteca due to the conditions she lived in at that time and that she required time for her family and a rest, it was in the interim of this pause in her artistic career that the possibility with Televisa would arise.

The presenter assured that she saw on Televisa an excellent opportunity to continue doing what she likes and the conditions were correct. However, he did not speak about new projects, but indicated that surely there will be.

Carmen Muñoz also spoke of her connection with her audience, as she assures in each program she seeks to give them a tone of voice, a phrase and others with what they identify her.

Many assure that TV Azteca insisted on the renewal of the contract with Muñoz, but he would not sign after having taken a break before it. There are those who assure that the causes were family, since the health problems would be demanding family time and she was really affected emotionally.

Rumors that it could be part of the Hoy program increased after the possible departure of Galilea Montijo was revealed, who has been absent from the morning, as they assure the scandals of recent months would damage the image of the television program.

First, her friendship with Inés Gómez Mont would put her in the face of the legal problems that the former driver of Ventaneando presents, then the book by Anabel Hernández that relates one of Hoy’s most beloved drivers with the powerful Arturo Beltrán Leyva.

What’s more, Galilea Montijo He would have been complaining of having health problems as a result of Covid-19, which would be reflected in high blood pressure and heart problems.