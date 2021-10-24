Galilea Montijo reveals disease with which he will live forever | Reform

Galilea Montijo’s life has changed forever, the beautiful driver of the Today Program has revealed that he is learning to live with a disease that is here to stay.

Martha Galilea Montijo She was approached by Eden Dorantes’s camera and microphone at the exit of Televisa and stopped to answer some questions amid many rumors about her health and stay in Hoy.

Galilea Montijo He spoke especially about his health, he shared that he was quite scared because he began to have severe headaches and eyes, hence he was diagnosed with high blood pressure. The actress also shared that once detected as hypertensive there is no going back and that since then she still has frequent headaches.

The beautiful television presenter from Guadalajara shared that hypertension and heart problems run in the family, even Fernando Reyna’s wife shared that an aunt of hers lost her life at 21 years of age from 8 cardiac arrests.

Galilea Montijo also spoke about the heart stroke and pericarditis that remained as the aftermath of Covid-19 and assured that he is undergoing treatment to keep his health under control. He confessed that he used to carry the shoes in his hand and now he carries the device to measure the pressure under his arm all the time.

The health of Galilea Montijo greatly concerned his audience after the famous one will be absent for a week from the morning star of Televisa for no apparent reason and on his return he shared that the reason was health.

Montijo shared with his audience that his blood pressure was uncontrolled and the doctor recommended that he relax and get away from work to stabilize it, so he obediently took his son and went to his mother’s side to enjoy a few days with the family.

Andrea Legarreta’s partner raised enormous rumors, because if a health problem arose after the investigation against her friend Inés “N”, a case in which many question whether she will be involved; There has even been talk of his departure from Mexico due to this situation.

According to rumors, what would have bad health to Galilea Montijo It would be the anxiety that an investigation could be presented against her because of her closeness to Inés and her family. It is also said that he would have asked the Televisa executives for permission to be absent from Hoy for the remainder of the year and go to the United States to treat his health.

Later, it was the producer of the Hoy Program, Andrea Rodríguez Doria who confirmed that the television presenter will leave Mexico, commenting that she will go to the United States for work reasons, specifically, the Telethon.

Regarding her supposed departure from Hoy, when approached, Galilea Montijo shared that she does not decide that but the executives and that at the end of the year if they and the public still want her on the screen, she will continue working on Hoy every day; However, he stressed that he wants to do other things because he is more than 10 years old in the morning and that the bosses are aware of it.