Galilea Montijo, in a short green dress showed her beauties | Instagram

Galilea Montijo showed her beauties in a crossed green dress with which she stole all the hearts, the “tapathy“He returned to the load with his sessions on Instagram.

The presenter Galilea Montijo, returns to star in a new session in which she appears in a green draped fabric dress to which she added a belt that marked her waist.

However, what most attracted the attention of the look of Galilea Montijo It was her legs, this, after the famous 48-year-old showed off the short garment that left her beautiful legs in view.

With beautiful nude sandals and ornaments of various colors, the “collaborator of variety shows and reality TV” showed off one of her best charms according to the publication she accompanied with a green heart.

Galilea Montijo, in a short green dress, showed her beauties. Photo: Instagram Capture

The businesswoman of fashion, who owns the store “Latingal boutique“It was not long without receiving the messages and reactions from his faithful galisisters, who among comments did not stop highlighting his great beauty.

“Green I love you green, Green hope !!, Very beautiful, you are great Gali, You look very beautifulaaa, You are more beautiful than ever, I love how the color green looks on you, We love you, Beautiful, Hermosaaa, Uff how beautiful always, What you look beautiful “.

They were some of the comments that the remembered presenter of “Vida Tv”, “Little gigants“,” I stand up “,” TVO “, etc., performed in the publication.

The snapshot was shared from the official account of the “H men model“20 hours ago and racked up a total of 69, 146 Likes.

In recent days, the “girl tv“, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, has resumed with more force her activity in social networks, her photographic sessions have caused the joy of her fans who questioned the absence of the one born on June 5, 1973.

Not only in social networks, the instagram celebrity, who is a prominent figure on the platforms where he accumulates a total of 9.5 million subscribers on the social network, was also farther away from the small screen.

The constant permits in the issuance gave rise to various speculations about the recent controversies that have surrounded the life and career of Montijo Torres, who was the target of strong scandals in the last months of 2020.

But the good news for the faithful audience that follows the “jaliscience“Who will participate in productions such as” El Premio Mayor “,” Amarte es mi sin “,” El Precio de tu amor “,” La Verdad Oculta “, among others, is that it will continue within the production of Hoy.

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres has been collaborating with the Las Estrellas program for a little over 14 years and apparently she will continue to do so, as confirmed by the broadcast’s producer, Andrea Rodríguez Doria on the radio program: “Todo para la mujer”.