Galilea Montijo reveals why his absence from Hoy, is he leaving? | Instagram

The Hoy Program, which has been the second fall of Galilea Montijo for many years, has received the television host from Guadalajara again, something that greatly delighted its followers; but Gali came with news.

Amidst the rumors why the absence of Martha Galilea Montijo at Today Program and his possible farewell to the arrival of the former host of Venga La Alegría, Tania Rincón; the former Cuauhtémoc Blanco explained why she had not shown up to work in the morning star of Televisa.

Galilea Montijo She returned to the Hoy box and said she was extremely grateful to be with her colleagues again, it was there that she decided to reveal what took her away not only from television, but also from social networks.

The actress also revealed that it was her health that took its toll and sent her to take a well-deserved and forced vacation; The aftermath of Covid-19 would have sent her back to the doctor, who told her that she should lower her stress level and take a break since “not everything is work.”

Gali explained that what worried both her and her doctor was her pressure, which has gotten out of control and was left as a sequel to the virus that afflicted her body not only once, but twice.

Heeding the medical indications, the driver of the Today Program She pointed out that she took her son Matteo and decided it was time to visit Mom. Galilea Montijo indicated that he very much needed his mother and vice versa, so the best place to take a break was next to her.

Really thank you very much for being on the lookout, for your messages, thank God I’m fine, I’m here […] Not everything in life is stress […] My pressure was what worried me the most, that was the one that worried me the most, Gali confessed.

Montijo said he was happy about the days spent with his mother and having his space in Hoy; Now with new energy, the host of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy returns to the small screen with her own brilliance.

But the beautiful friend and partner of Andrea Legarreta is in everything, so she also joked about the rumors that she and Tania Rincón did not get along or that the new driver of Hoy would even have arrived to take her place.

So Tanía, if I go, why Tanía? Oh, I love you Tania! Montijo commented.

In recent months, the Hoy Program has been full of changes, but for the better, since the audience levels of Televisa’s morning have revealed that everything is going well, especially now that they are in the second season of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy .

It should be noted that this reality show came to rescue the rating that Hoy had lost after the unfortunate departure of the beloved producer Magda Rodríguez and under the baton of her sister, Andrea Rodríguez Doria.