Galilea Montijo wears her leg in a short black look | Instagram

Galilea Montijo was featured in one of her latest Instagram photos in which she showed off her beautiful legs in a short black outfit made up of a rocker skirt and blouse to which she added a long sweater with white lines.

The “presenter“, Galilea Montijo, showed her very toned legs that she showed off with a pair of stockings with a very seasonal engraving.

Matching ankle boots and white accessories, complemented the look of the fashion assiduous, also owner of Latingal Boutique, who wore a sweatshirt from the famous rock group “Pink Floyd” under an elegant jacket.

“La Montijo” chose to show off her long, straight hair as can be seen in the image that she accompanied with a heart emoji in black.

The businesswoman, He did not miss the opportunity to add some tags to the snapshot where he specified his 9.3 million followers, some of the other brands such as the jacket that he wore over the outfit which he specified belonged to the houseofmuamua_official line.

Galilea Montijo wears her leg in a short black look. Photo: Instagram Capture

It didn’t take long for the collaborators and loyal fans of the endearing presenter of “Vida Tv”, “Little gigants“,” La Hora de la Papa “,” Make me laugh and you’ll be a millionaire “, etc., they will react to the image.

DEGNA, wrote @aldorendon,

For her part, Andrea Escalona dedicated hearts, while Laura Bozzo, another of her colleagues and friend, also reappeared and dedicated a message to the famous Galilea Montijo Torres, 48 ​​years old.

Precious, see you soon, I miss you, the Peruvian wrote an hour ago, according to the publication specifies

“Barry, Hermosa, Me Encantaaaa”, were other of the comments that they dedicated to the actress of soap operas such as “The Hidden Truth”, “The Biggest Prize”, “Until the money separates us”, among others.

It should be said that in recent weeks, Montijo Torres has been the target of a strong controversy both for his eccentric expenses and for the millionaire sum that he accumulates.

All derivative after unveiling the extravagant bag of the exclusive Hermes brand that Inés Gómez-Mont gave him.

In recent weeks, various sites have shared the large sums that “Gali“She receives for her work, taking into account that they assure her, she is one of the highest paid women in Televisa.

The magazine model like “H men“, leads various advertising campaigns with various national footwear and clothing brands, in particular one in which several artists appear and which is offered by catalog.

The “former beauty contestant” who was crowned the “girl tv“He has distinguished himself in recent months by having an even more luxurious wardrobe than that of his own comadre, the” former host of Tv Azteca, “according to what circulates in various places.