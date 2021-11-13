Today’s host Galilea Montijo wears her brilliant outfit | Instagram

One of the favorite drivers of the Today program, shared a Photo On his official Instagram account a couple of hours ago, where he was showing off his impressive figure, Galilea Montijo knows how to get the attention of his fans.

Something that has always characterized Galilea is her way of attracting attention with her personality, coupled with this, her way of dressing always catches the eye, because this beauty always tends to give a plus to her outfits.

7 hours ago Galilea Montijo He shared a photo on his official Instagram account where he appeared wearing a two-piece suit, made up of pants and a kind of sweater that closes in the front.

It may interest you: Maribel Guardia shines like a star in an elegant blue dress

Although the design was quite simple, it had a print with some shiny details, which when giving it a little light it was reflected and gave us an iridescent shine, which gave it a striking and flirtatious touch.

The famous friend of Andrea Legarreta, went to sign autographs at a famous shopping center, where she spent a lot of time with her fans, took some photographs and also videos.

Today’s host Galilea Montijo wears her brilliant outfit | Instagram galileamontijo

The publication has more than 21,511 red hearts in terms of comments we find 156 in total, many of his fans send him blessings and thank him for his cheerful and humble personality.

As long as Galilea Montijo she meets fans, greets them without thinking twice, as proof of this we find in her comment box, without a doubt everyone adores her.

Montijo shared some videos in his stories days ago, although this photograph was shared a couple of hours ago, the host of the famous morning was in the mall approximately six days ago, when he shared content in his stories and his feed on Instagram.

In this photo that he shared, he appears taking a turn, perhaps while he was walking someone spoke to him to take his photo and when he turned the most flirtatious, his hair looked radiant as well as his outfit.

In addition to wearing this striking look, Galilea Montijo made it look like an urban outfit thanks to the complement of her hairstyle, her hair was loose with four short braids on one side.

The hairstyle reminded us of a look that Jennifer Lopez used for her official video “Follow The Leader”, released nine years ago, so far it has already 604 million views, this song was made in collaboration with Wisin & Yandel.