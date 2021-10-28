Galilea Montijo speaks very shocked of Yadhira Carrillo | Reform

What about Yadhira Carrillo ?, the driver of the Today Program, Galilea Montijo was visibly shocked by the situation that her friend and wife of Juan Collado is going through.

It was when in the Hoy Program the briefs of the show were released that it came out that the telenovela actress Yadhira Carrillo and her family would be going through a very difficult time having lost a family member.

It transpired that the young Saúl Carrillo Manríquez, nephew of the famous actress and businesswoman, would have had a serious mishap that ended up taking his life. According to local media, the 36-year-old was hit by a train while traveling in his vehicle and was distracted on his cell phone.

The news shocked many including the beautiful Martha Galilea Montijo, who looked visibly shocked and puzzled after seeing the unfortunate news and did not hesitate to send some warm words of comfort to her friend Yadhira Carrillo.

Hear the news of Yadhira Carrillo … Oh no, no, what sadness. My Yadhi, I love you, we send you many kisses, exclaimed the host of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy.

It transpired that the family fired young Saúl last Sunday, October 24, in a funeral sense; However, the one who has not spoken about it is her aunt, Yadhira Carrillo, who is surprised by many for not having appeared in days to visit her husband Juan Collado at the prison.

Yadhira has been retired from television for a while; However, she has always been captured by the media when she attends to visit and bring food to the lawyer Juan Collado to the prison.

The rumors about his “disappearance” from the prison are not positive at all, as there are those who say that Carrillo could be related to the Querubines case, which is implicating Inéz and Víctor “N”.

Rumors pointed to Galilea Montijo and her husband Fernando Reina of having a relationship with the aforementioned couple; However, they have gone further and assure that Yadhira Carrillo would also have something to do with these businesses.

Arguende TV, an entertainment channel on YouTube, assures that there would be documents in which Inés, Galilea Montijo and Yadhira Carrillo are directly related in said businesses, to them directly, not to their husbands; and many assure that this may be the cause of the silence and “disappearance” of the beloved actress Yadhira, who has not seen herself publicly for a while.