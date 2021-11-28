Galilea Montijo in a short pastel look shows off legs | Instagram

Galilea Montijo, is today one of the most acclaimed conductors of the Today program, the faithful assiduous to fashion showed off an outfit that revealed her beautiful legs and various reactions from her admirers.

The presenter, Galilea Montijo, has distinguished itself by its unique style in fashion, it was on one more occasion that the famous 48-year-old, who was born on June 5, 1973, appeared in a new photograph in which she opted for a conformed suit per jacket and a micro skirt that exposed her legs, which made her the target of various compliments and compliments.

The “businesswoman“, who owns the” Latingal boutique “store of which she has become the main ambassador, was captured from a mural of stars in one of the locations of Hoy’s set.

Galilea Montijo in a short pastel look shows off legs. Photo: Instagram Capture

With a purple heart and a big smile Galilea Montijo, figure framing one of the most recent postcards that he shared from his Instagram account, where he has up to now 9.3 million subscribers.

It should be said that “Gali“He has added several garments to his wardrobe with this stylish print that takes hold in every winter season.

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, shared the snapshot from her Instagram account where she ended up accumulating 42, 610 more people.

“You are a mop my Gali, Pretty, Guapissimmaaa, You are my super super super m @ m @ sota shikita tqmmm have a nice weekend. MISA “MA, I love you my beautiful Gali, Remember that the one that is successful and shines a lot is the one that is thrown the most stones, You smile happy weekend, DIVINE, But what a beauty”.

In recent weeks, the “girl tv“, who has been involved in a series of controversies, about his supposed departure of the morning, and new proposals that have come to him as well,”youtuber“.

According to the host of the morning Televisa star, she would have met Juan Osorio, who assured her that he wanted to talk to her, because he had a proposal, of course, she questioned him if it was a telenovela.