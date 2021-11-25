Galilea Montijo falls in love in crop top and pencil skirt | Instagram

Galilea Montijo reappears on social networks wearing a flirty blue outfit with a short top and a matching pencil skirt that highlighted her beautiful silhouette.

The “presenter“Galilea Montijo, was filled with compliments and praise from her 9.3 million subscribers, this after the Televisa collaborator appeared in a flirty blue outfit.

The “businesswoman“from fashion who collaborates on variety shows and reality TV, Galilea Montijo, is captured from the outside in one of the various outfits promoted by her clothing line, “Latingal boutique”.

Galilea Montijo falls in love in a crop top and pencil skirt. Photo: Instagram Capture

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, who complemented the look with accessories from four_jewerly, attracted all eyes in the snapshot she shared 17 hours ago, which she accompanied with a heart emoji.

The “fashionista” does not miss the opportunity to adopt the latest trends in each of her looks and to show it is her recent session in which she also wore a semi-collected high ponytail.

The 48 year old famous who maintains a spectacular silhouette at 48 years old, further stylized her figure by wearing platforms of similar tones to the set of garments.

The “model“who will head magazine covers like”H men“She looked for the best way to look modern and sophisticated, adding key details to her clothes such as the puffed sleeves worn by the short blouse that allowed her small waist to be appreciated.

I love your little feet gali greetings, Beautiful Beauty, Beautiful Galilea, The best, Beautiful, Beautiful, Beautiful as always, I loved the divine outfit, How beautiful you are, my beautiful girl, my life God bless you always, it is read in the messages that made it to the post.

The “exgirl tv“, who has placed himself at the target of controversy after his repeated absences in Hoy, is distinguished by finding the best outifts with which to highlight his envied measures.

“Gali“She has a physique that can shine with almost anything, and although on some occasions, the” television actress “is not always right with her looks, the one born on June 5, 1973, does not hesitate to take great risks.

The remembered host of “Tv life“,” Pequeños Gigantes “who also leads contests within the morning such as” Las Estrellas dance en Hoy “, to name a few, appeared in the recent Latin Grammy ceremony where she wore a very futuristic purple dress that unleashed some reactions against the collaborator in soap operas like “La Verdad Oculta”, “The Grand Prize“,” Until the money do us part. “And so on.