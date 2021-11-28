Galilea Montijo Does your husband run away to the United States? Goodbye to Today | Instagram

Galilea Montijo would remain very discreet about the current whereabouts of her husband, Fernando Reina Iglesias, it transcended.

The presenterGalilea Montijo, would be going through difficult times first due to all the controversy over her relationship with Inés Gómez Mont, the uncovering of alleged properties and extravagant expenses to this is added the departure of her husband to the United States. Will she leave Hoy?

In recent weeks something that has placed Galilea Montijo The target of controversy is her supposed departure from Hoy’s morning, although the collaborator of variety and reality shows herself has denied her departure from the program.

Galilea Montijo Is your husband fleeing the United States? Goodbye to Today. Photo: Instagram Capture

However, now Galilea Montijo would have to make a final decision, they say, the “driver and Mexican television actress“He would have to take his suitcases and leave Mexico, this after according to what circulates, his spouse would flee to the United States, therefore, the rumors of his exit from the program would take more and more force.

They assure, it would mean the end of the presenter of programs like “Tv life“,” Little Giants “,” Make me laugh and you will be a millionaire “, among others, who has faced a” bad streak “, according to the reports that circulated from the @chamonic account on Instagram.

“Galilea Montijo is separated from her son Mateo and her husband, Fernando Reina …. they have both been living in the United States since it was learned that Inés and her husband were accused of the crimes of embezzlement, organized crime and operations with resources. of illicit origin, explained the user on the platform “.

Her friend and “comadre”, Inés Gómez-Mont along with her husband, Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga, were accused of a fraud that amounts to 13 billion pesos, they say, currently the couple already has a red card report by part of interpol.

Is your husband running away from Mexico?

Fernando Reina Montijo, Galilea Montijo’s husband for just over ten years, and who served as Treasurer of the municipality of Atizapán de Zaragoza, would now hide in the United States with his son for a few weeks, in order to avoid, continue linking it in the case of the “former host of Tv Azteca”, Inés Gómez-Mont.

What does not stop generating suspicions after Martha Galilea Montijo Torres herself will be questioned about a possible move to that country to which “model“from the” Magazine H Men “flatly denied.

The colleague of Las Estrellas, who will act in “The Grand Prize“,” Until the money do us part “,” The hidden truth “, among many others, he would comment to the press at some point that” he had no intention of leaving Mexico, since he who owes nothing, fears nothing. ”

However, in recent days, the famous 48-year-old, Montijo Torres, would have attacked the press due to the wave of versions and rumors regarding her personal and work life.

The mother of Mateo Reina Montijo, would have hinted that now he would have to take better care of his health since the past infections would have led to the serious consequences that he now deals with, hypertension and “pericarditis”.