Galilea Montijo surpasses Inéz N with a more luxurious mansion | Instagram

The conductor of the Today program Galilea Montijo continues in the eye of the hurricane, after her friend Ines N involved in some illegal affairs, it was recently revealed that she surpasses her friend with a bigger and more luxurious mansion.

Without a doubt the beautiful one Galilea Montijo She has aroused suspicions due to a property she owns, which apparently is much more striking, large and luxurious than that of her friend who is going through a rather complicated situation.

Obviously, the host of the famous morning show, would have the ease of acquiring an ostentatious real estate, because since she began her career in television in 1993, she has managed to make a name for herself and surely have a very good economic position.

Once some people identified that Galilea Montijo had an even more ostentatious mansion than his comadre’s, immediately suspicions about illicit enrichment were also present.

This because she herself shared a video where she appeared showing off and showing part of said place, this was titled “Because you asked, Welcome to my closet! This video was shared on November 18, 2015 on her channel. Youtube, here the video.

In addition to this video, we also find photographs on Instagram where he has shown off his spectacular kitchen, his furniture and other details of his impressive home.

This more than a closet looks like a boutique “,” His closet looks like a department store and I’m wondering what I’ve done wrong haha ​​I loved his closet, a huge hug, “wrote some fans.

Surely you already know that Andrea Legarreta’s partner has not only participated in the Hoy Program, she has also had other important Televisa projects, and that they are obviously paid, in addition to the fact that her husband Fernando Reina is a renowned businessman.

However, despite the fact that it is more than obvious that between her and her husband they could pay to have a luxurious mansion, like the one she has in Acapulco, which is where she apparently spends her weekends, since the case came to light. by Inés N, Galilea Montijo has been in the eye of the hurricane.

Something that has always characterized this beautiful driver and actress from Guadalajara, Jalisco is her charismatic personality, which is why the news that relates her to Inés N has been shocking for her fans who adore her.