Galilea Montijo wore a flirtatious outfit in which he looked like a sweetheart shortly after the December date arrived.

The “presenter“Mexican, Galilea Montijo modeled in front of a large Christmas tree in a recent postcard that the 46-year-old famous shared from her account Instagram.

Galilea MontijoShe wears a large white and red sweater, a pattern very similar to the colors that indicate the arrival of Christmas and some candies that are shared at this time.

Christmas came even in my clothes, wrote the owner of Latingal Boutique, who also added some hearts to the publication.

The fashionista, who collaborates on various variety and reality shows, put aside the controversies that have revolved around her life in recent weeks and decided to bring out her Christmas spirit with a very special photograph.

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, “Today’s driver“, a figure seated from some marble steps with a large Christmas tree behind it, which was adorned with balloons and canes that matched the look of the” perfectly. “tapathy“.

The “TV actress“Whoever appeared in productions like” Until money separates us “,” The hidden truth “, was captured in the skin of the traditional tree under which gifts are expected every December 25 or January 6 in some regions.

A large Christmas pine in which the details in red, white and silver dominated that made the duo with the dress of the businesswoman who wore white trousers and matching shoes, leaving all the prominence to the striking sweater.

Comments and reactions for the model from magazines like “H men“and a prominent figure in different advertising campaigns did not wait, so in the end, the charismatic driver accumulated 131. 769 I like those that included Consuelo Duval.

“I love you, you are the most beautiful of the beautiful, where is Gali ??? !, All that, manaaa, I love you very much and for you we will always be no matter what happens, you are my life @galileamontijo, Hello beautifulaa !!!! Cheer up heart, you know that there are many of us who love you and we know that with a lot of effort you have come out ahead, a lot of encouragement and heartfelt blessings, beautiful greetings “.

The also guest of “Who is the mask” ‘? She has dealt with strong controversies about her supposed departure from Hoy, this, in the midst of the strong scandals that have involved her in the case of a “former host of Tv Azteca” who is her “comadre” and who is indicated along with her husband for various d3l1tos.

Added to this is a new scandal over a book that was published in which he assures the “sentimental relationship” between Montijo and the former leader of a cartel.

Galilea Montijo, a sweet Christmas candy modeled on a pine tree. Photo: Instagram Capture