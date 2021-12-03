Galilea Montijo, in a skirt and a black vest, does not go out of style | Instagram

Galilea Montijo reappeared in an Instagram photo in which she wears a sober outfit with a set of black pieces that does not go out of style.

The fashionista presenter, Galilea Montijo, wore a set of black garments with a skirt and a vest to which she added a pair of mining-style ankle boots that matched the style of the “tapathy“.

The famous 48 year old, Galilea Montijo She takes refuge in her taste for fashion in the midst of the strong controversies that surround her and again reappearance in a snapshot shared on her Instagram account in which she has 9.4 million subscribers.

Galilea Montijo, in a black skirt and vest, does not go out of style. Photo: Instagram Capture

With an emoji of kisses, the “collaborator of variety and reality shows”, accompanied the snapshot that appeared on her Instagram account 21 hours ago and in which she accumulated 53,136 likes.

The businesswoman de la moda has distinguished itself by being always attentive to the latest trends, wearing garments from extravagant brands to some that have led to strong criticism for quality and peculiar combinations.

Goddess, wrote @tanializardomx

My Chuli, expressed @natalia_tellez

I love you, dedicated Andrea Legarreta

I’m going to see you baby, commented @Iamyanetgarcia

She looks sad, Queen lady I love her too much, I love you, hear why she is so beautiful comeee, read in other comments.

In some reactions users even commented that they noticed a certain air of sadness in the profile face that “Gali“It looks on the postcard and is that her recent controversies have not been for more, this after the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco has faced a series of accusations.

After being accused of alleged links with Inés Gómez-Mont, who is wanted by the justice, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres has been romantically linked with a former head of the “Beltrán Leyva” cart3l.

It was the reason why the dear colleague of “Vida Tv”, “Little gigants“,” TVO “, among many others, will appear in a video that it recorded in which, through tears, it denies the controversies and asks the media to stop.

The actress of “The Grand Prize“,” Until the money do us part “,” The hidden truth “among others, he flatly denied the rumors and said that he has always conducted himself with the fruit of his work with which he has raised his family.